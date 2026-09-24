5 untouchable records held by Lionel Messi that Ronaldo can NEVER break

At 39, Lionel Messi continues to rewrite football history and will undoubtedly go down as most people's pick for football's greatest ever player.

While Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, still leads the all-time goalscoring charts, several of Messi’s records remain completely out of reach for the Portuguese star, and for almost anyone else.

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Here are 5 records held by Messi that Ronaldo is unlikely to ever break.

1. Most goals in a calendar year – 91

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In 2012, Messi scored an outrageous 91 goals in a single calendar year for Barcelona and Argentina. No player has come close since. Ronaldo’s best is 69.

2. Most La Liga goals – 474

Messi scored 474 goals in Spain’s top flight, all for Barcelona. With Ronaldo long gone from La Liga and no active player even halfway there, this record is essentially untouchable.

3. Most Ballon d’Or wins – 8

Messi sits on eight Ballon d’Or trophies. Ronaldo has five. The Portuguese would need a World Cup to stand a chance of adding one more, and that currently appears highly unlikely given his age.

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Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi | Instagram(@mjjonesofficial)

4. Most goals for a single club – 672 (Barcelona)

Messi’s 672 goals in a Barcelona shirt remain the highest total by any player for one club in the modern era. Ronaldo’s highest for a single club (Real Madrid) is 450.

5. Most hat-tricks in Europe’s top five leagues – 36

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Messi racked up 36 hat-tricks in La Liga alone. It is a volume of clinical finishing that no current or past rival has matched.

Both players remain the definition of excellence and enduring greatness, but Messi's performances, especially for Argentina, have put him ahead in the eyes of most fans and observers.

The Argentine has broken several records, even while playing for MLS side Inter Miami.

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