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Ranked! Top 10 NBA Players ahead of 2026-27 season; Lebron, Steph miss out

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:05 - 24 September 2026
The NBA is a league of superstars, with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, and more, and the upcoming season will be no different.
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The hierarchy at the top of the league remains fiercely competitive, and with all the movement in the off-season, we can expect a blockbuster 2026-27 campaign.

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Here is our ranking of the 10 best players heading into the new season.

1. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

The two-time MVP and perennial triple-double threat retains the top spot. His all-around brilliance and consistency continue to set the standard.

2. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

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Victor Wembanyama

The French phenom has ascended rapidly. Fresh off Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA First Team honors, Wemby is now a genuine MVP contender.

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, SGA remains one of the most complete and efficient scorers in the game.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Miami Heat)

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5. Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers)

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Despite missing the playoffs through injury last season, Doncic's scoring title and unmatched playmaking keep him among the elite.

6. Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

The reigning Finals MVP led the Knicks to their first title in over 50 years and continues to elevate his game.

7. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

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Ant has developed into a pure scoring machine and the face of a rising Timberwolves side.

8. Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

The Pistons' franchise cornerstone guided Detroit to 60 wins and earned All-NBA recognition.

9. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

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Back to full fitness after an Achilles injury, Tatum returns as one of the league's most polished two-way wings.

10. Jaylen Brown (Philadelphia 76ers)

After a summer of massive change, Brown, who was recently in Nigeria for the holidays, is expected to explode in Philly, potentially making the Celtics regret trading away one of the game's best wing scorers.

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