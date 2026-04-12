Ayesha Howard, 38, accuses 24 y/o NBA star Anthony Edwards of 'hiding' MILLIONS to escape child support ruling

The long-standing legal battle with the Timberwolves superstar and his baby mama has taken a fresh turn.

The legal dispute involving NBA star Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard has taken a dramatic new turn after fresh court filings in California introduced serious allegations over hidden assets and child support obligations.

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According to newly obtained legal documents, Howard claims the $45m per year Minnesota Timberwolves guard deliberately concealed his financial ties to California in an attempt to avoid a child support ruling concerning their daughter, 'Aubri’.

What happened?

NBA star Anthony Edwards | Credit: Getty Images

According to Page Six, in documents reportedly filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Howard, 38, alleges that Edwards, 24, maintained a substantial business and financial presence in California for nearly six years, despite previously testifying that he had no meaningful ties to the state.

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The filing points to a registered LLC, trademarks, a Beverly Hills bank account, and agency-related business connections as evidence of an ongoing California footprint.

Anthony Edwards ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard | Credit: Instagram

Howard argues that this newly discovered evidence directly challenges Edwards’ earlier sworn testimony, which had helped shift the case away from California jurisdiction.

At the centre of her argument is the claim that Edwards “intentionally” misrepresented his California connections under oath.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards | Credit: Getty Images

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According to the filing, both Howard and the court initially relied on statements suggesting the basketball star had no substantial business presence in the state.

Anthony Edwards is embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard | Credit: Getty Images

The new motion argues that the alleged concealment materially affected the court’s earlier ruling on personal jurisdiction, potentially opening the door for a reassessment of child support obligations.

As of now, Edwards and his representatives have not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

A saga that continues to unfold

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The dispute dates back to October 2024, when Edwards first filed a paternity and child support petition in Georgia. Since then, the matter has remained a subject of intense public scrutiny, especially amid rumours surrounding a possible lump-sum support settlement, claims Howard recently denied.

Anthony Edwards is embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard | Credit: Getty Images

The drama intensified after a paternity test confirmed Edwards is the father, leading to a public dispute over child support.

Howard has sought sole physical and legal custody, which Edwards eventually consented to in April 2025, stating his focus was primarily on "financial" matters rather than visitation.

Ayesha Howard is the ex-girlfriend of Anthony Edwards | Credit: Instagram

A major viral rumour surfaced in 2025, claiming Edwards paid $1,080,000 upfront to cover 18 years of child support at once, a move believed to have been done to end his business with Howard permanently.

Ayesha Howard has a child with Anthony Edwards | Credit: Instagram

Anthony Edwards of Minnesota Timberwolves || Imago

While Howard has publicly denied receiving such a lump-sum payment, labelling the reports as lies, court filings indicate she has pushed for a $500,000 one-time payment and a public apology for "reputational damages" sustained during the litigation.