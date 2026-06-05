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Yamal beats Mbappe to LALIGA award

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:39 - 05 June 2026
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Lamine Yamal has added individual accolades to team triumph with Barcelona.
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Barcelona’s 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal has officially been named the 2025/26 LALIGA Player of the Season, capping off a phenomenal campaign where he successfully spearheaded his club to a second consecutive league title. 

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How Yamal earned the gong

The teenage prodigy was the creative heartbeat for the all-scoring Blaugrana, delivering spectacular performances that spurred the team to success.

Despite missing the final six league matches due to a frustrating hamstring injury, Yamal finished as Barcelona's top scorer in the competition with 16 goals, an achievement that saw him share the prestigious Zarra Trophy with teammate Ferran Torres, while also providing 11 assists across just 28 appearances. 

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Furthermore, his consistency was unprecedented, as he became the first player to secure the Player of the Month award three separate times within a single season.

The consistency which defined Barcelona's season 

Yamal's consistency stretches back to last season, when he was also in contention for the same accolade but ultimately lost out to his Brazilian teammate Raphinha. 

The teenager's coronation tells the story of Barcelona's stranglehold over the league's major honours, a dominance that extended to the dugout as Hansi Flick was also named the 2025/26 LALIGA Manager of the Season for the second consecutive year. 

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The German tactician masterminded a breathtaking domestic campaign, decisively defeating Getafe's José Bordalás and Villarreal's Marcelino in the final voting after guiding Barcelona to a staggering 94 points. 

Under Flick's system, the Blaugrana netted an incredible 95 goals, suffered only six defeats, and made Spanish football history by becoming the first team to win all 19 home matches in a single league season since the 38-game format was initially introduced.  

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