Lookman missing as Yamal, Mbappe highlight LaLiga Team of the Season

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman was absent from the LaLiga Team of the Season despite his impressive performances for Atletico Madrid

The 2025/2026 La Liga EA Sports Team of the Season has been officially unveiled, showcasing a dominant collection of talent from Spain's elite clubs.

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While the lineup is heavily weighted toward Barcelona and Real Madrid, the final selection has sparked debate over the exclusion of several high-profile January arrivals.

Heavyweights dominate LaLiga XI

The newly released squad features a strong core from the league's top two sides, complemented by standout performers from Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, and Mallorca.

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In goal, Barcelona’s Joan García was recognised for a breakthrough campaign, sitting behind a defensive line that includes Eric Garcia, Villarreal’s Mourino, and full-backs Marcos Llorente and Carlos Romero.

The midfield and attack further highlight the dominance of the traditional giants, led by the Real Madrid duo of Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, who were recently involved in a training centre bust-up.

In the final third, the impact was even more pronounced as “Mbappe currently leads the La Liga scoring charts with 24 goals, followed by Muriqi on 22 goals, while Yamal has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists.”

This trio, representing Madrid, Barcelona, and Mallorca respectively, earned their places following what have been described as "outstanding individual campaigns."

Lookman omitted from TOTS

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Despite the star-studded nature of the roster, the most notable absence remains Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman, who has been a revelation since his mid-season move to the capital.

While his performances for Atletico Madrid have been impressive, the selection committee favoured consistency over the full duration of the campaign, and so there was no place for Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman, who joined Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

Ultimately, the decision came down to the player's limited minutes in the division, noting that with the Nigerian star playing less than half a season in the Spanish top flight, it was always going to be a difficult ask to be included in the Team of the Season.