'I am not surprised' — World Cup veteran explains Lookman's Atletico Madrid rise

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman is already one of the most important players for Atlético Madrid

Ademola Lookman’s explosive start at Atlético Madrid has caught plenty of attention, but for former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze, it has come as no shock.

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The Nigerian winger has quickly become a key figure for La Rojiblancos following his January switch from Atalanta.

Udeze credits support system for seamless transition

Udeze believes Lookman’s rapid adaptation in Madrid is down to more than just talent, pointing instead to the environment within Diego Simeone’s squad.

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Speaking on Brila FM, the 2002 World Cup veteran highlighted how well the winger has been received by his teammates.

“I am not surprised Ademola Lookman settled so quickly at Atletico Madrid after he joined the team in the January transfer window.

“Again, we have to give it to the Atletico Madrid players who accepted him and made him feel at home at the club. For me, I am generally happy with the performance of Lookman, and I wish him all the best.”

Nigerian full-back Ifeanyi Udeze | Sporting Heroes

Since his €40 million move, Lookman has wasted no time making an impact, scoring on his debut against Real Betis, a strike that also marked his 100th career goal. He has since registered seven goals and four assists in just 18 appearances, including key contributions in the UEFA Champions League.

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Lookman's growing influence under Simeone

Beyond the numbers, Lookman’s rise has been defined by his growing tactical understanding under Diego Simeone. Known for demanding discipline and defensive commitment from his attackers, Simeone has praised the Nigerian’s willingness to adapt and his work rate off the ball.

Lookman has also developed strong on-field chemistry with Julián Álvarez and Antoine Griezmann, forming key partnerships that have driven Atlético’s attacking play.

His goal in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad further underlined his importance, as he became only the second Nigerian after Finidi George to score in the competition’s showpiece match.

Despite a minor adductor injury sustained in that final, Lookman is expected to return soon and is already working towards full fitness ahead of a crucial Champions League semi-final clash against Arsenal FC.

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