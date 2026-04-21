Lookman backed to step up amid Griezmann's impending exit

Veteran Nigerian coach expects Ademola Lookman to reach another level with Atletico Madrid next season.

Former Super Eagles assistant Fatai Amoo has hailed Ademola Lookman’s transformative impact following his €40 million January transfer from Atalanta to Atletico Madrid.

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What Amoo said

Assessing the 28-year-old’s seamless integration into Diego Simeone’s setup, Amoo praised Lookman’s ability to instantly elevate the team's attacking dynamics.

Lookman joined midway through the ongoing campaign from Bergamo; hence, Amoo expressed excitement in speculating on the levels the Nigeria international will reach in his first full season at the club.

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“There is no doubt that Lookman has been exceptional at Atletico Madrid since joining the club. His contributions in terms of goals have been exceptional as well,” he told Complete Sports.

Ademola Lookman|| Imago

“He has added more value to the team, and his impact has been top-notch. I see a big future for Lookman at Atletico Madrid, considering that he has barely spent four months with the squad. I expect him to play a big part with the team next season.”

The former Fulham star has already registered an impressive six goals and one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions for Los Rojiblancos.

This tally includes his historic 31st-minute match-winner against Barcelona in the quarter-finals, a significant strike which could finally propel Atletico Madrid toward their elusive, first-ever Champions League title.

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Filling Griezmann’s boots

Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, Amoo specifically tipped Lookman to significantly increase his stature and assume a leadership role within the squad, an evolution made essential by the impending departure of club legend Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann celebrating || Imago

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The 35-year-old French icon is officially set to exit European football at the conclusion of the season, having already been formally unveiled as the newest Designated Player for Major League Soccer side Orlando City.