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Arsenal handed title boost as Man City star ruled out through injury

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:18 - 21 April 2026
Manchester City's title ambitions have been hit with an injury to one of their star players.
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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that star midfielder Rodri will miss their crucial Premier League trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Wednesday. 

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The Spaniard sustained a groin injury during City's 2-1 victory over league leaders Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, forcing him off in the 88th minute of the encounter. 

What Guardiola said 

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola admitted he was unsure exactly how long the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner would be sidelined.

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He said: "I think for tomorrow he will not be ready... We will see for the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton or in 12 or 13 days," per Goal.

The timing of the injury comes as a massive blow for the aspiring champions, as Rodri's masterful control in the middle of the park was fundamental in returning Manchester City to the Premier League title race.

The impact of Rodri’s injury

The concern surrounding Rodri’s fitness stems from how transformative his return from previous ACL and hamstring injuries had been, single-handedly catalysing City’s resurgence and thrusting them right back into a title race that had seemingly slipped away. 

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To compensate for his absence against Burnley, Guardiola is widely expected to deploy Nico Gonzalez as the primary midfield anchor. 

While the 24-year-old stepped in and performed an acceptable job holding the fort during Rodri's extended absence earlier this campaign, he fundamentally lacks the elite, game-dictating aura and defensive dominance that the Spanish international naturally provides. 

This enforced tactical downgrade offers an unexpected glimmer of hope to a heavily wounded Arsenal side; if Rodri’s absence significantly dampens Manchester City’s overall performance levels during this demanding final stretch of the season, it could inadvertently provide the Gunners the critical breathing room they desperately need to secure their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 "Invincibles" campaign.

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