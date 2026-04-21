Burnley vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips: Title Hopefuls Meet Relegation-Threatened Hosts For Premier League Takeover

Manchester City can go top of the Premier League table if they beat Burnley as the pair meet at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

City landed a major blow to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola’s men saw off the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium, moving to within three points of Arteta's men with a game in hand.

That extra game comes on Wednesday night against relegation-threatened Burnley. A one-goal victory for City would see them draw level with Arsenal on goal difference, but move ahead on goals scored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burnley’s relegation could be all but sealed with a defeat on Wednesday night.

The Clarets have struggled since returning to the Premier League. Scott Parker’s men have won just four of their 33 Premier League games, conceding more than two goals per game on average.

Burnley have lost five of their last six games, and their slim hopes of avoiding the drop have all but disappeared.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Manchester City over 3.5 goals 2.55 High Value bet Both teams to score (No) 1.76 High Player prop Rayan Cherki to assist +1 goal 2.15 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City over 3.5 goals

As it stands, goal difference could yet prove to be the deciding factor in this Premier League title race. Any victory for City at Turf Moor would see them leapfrog Arsenal into first place.

However, a comfortable win would see City move at least two or three goals ahead of the Gunners on goal difference.

With the Clarets shipping four goals at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, City should have no issue breaking through here.

Guardiola’s men have won by three-goal margins in two of City’s last four visits to Turf Moor. We expect Wednesday night’s game to make it three in five matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both teams to score (No)

Burnley have scored just five goals in their last nine home games against City in the Premier League. That’s a strike rate of just 55.56%.

Looking over a shorter sample, the Clarets have failed to score in three of their last four home fixtures against Guardiola’s men.

It’s also worth noting that City have only conceded two goals in their last four away games in the Premier League.

We can back City to keep a clean sheet here at a probability of 58.82%. They will be hugely motivated to improve their goal difference on Wednesday night and heap further pressure on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rayan Cherki to assist +1 goal

City’s 22-year-old playmaker, Rayan Cherki, is in excellent form right now. He has four goal contributions in his last three games, including a goal and a man-of-the-match display against Arsenal.

Cherki has ten assists from 16 Premier League starts and 11 bench appearances. Three of those have arrived in the last four Premier League games at a strike rate of 75%.

The French international is hitting form at the perfect time, as he aims to clinch a place at the 2026 World Cup for France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We can back Cherki to set up at least one goal on Wednesday night at a probability of only 46.51%.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley: (5-3-2)

Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Laurent, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Anthony, Flemming

Manchester City: (4-2-3-1)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Team News – Burnley

Burnley are expected to be without Josh Cullen, Connor Roberts, Hannibal Mejbri, Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer for Man City’s visit.

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, though, could be available for selection, having not featured since sustaining an Achilles tendon injury while on international duty with DR Congo.

Team News – Manchester City

Advertisement

Advertisement

Man City, meanwhile, are sweating over the fitness of Rodri after he was forced off late on against Arsenal with an apparent groin issue. Guardiola confirmed the Spaniard’s absence on Tuesday.