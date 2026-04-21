Liverpool make decision on Arne Slot's future amid disastrous title defence

The hierarchy at Liverpool have reportedly made a decision on Arne Slot's future at the club.

Liverpool’s have reportedly briefed that manager Arne Slot will remain at the helm next season, definitively shutting down mounting external calls for his dismissal.

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The decisive vote of confidence arrives in the twilight of a disastrous domestic campaign where the Reds have spectacularly failed to defend the Premier League title they captured during the Dutchman’s debut year.

FSG’s decision

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Internally, the board has maintained a pragmatic stance on the season's transitional difficulties; they have communicated that simply securing qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League, a feat they are currently on track to achieve as they battle to cement their spot in the top four, is viewed as the fundamental baseline objective successfully met.

More support for Slot

The sheer scale of Liverpool's domestic struggles this season is evident in the numbers. With only a handful of fixtures remaining, Slot’s side has already suffered ten Premier League defeats and conceded 43 goals, a staggering drop-off from the defensive solidity that anchored their championship run 12 months prior.

Their inability to string together consistent victories has left them mathematically eliminated from the title race and fighting a gruelling battle just to hold off the likes of Chelsea for the Champions League spots.

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