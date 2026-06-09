2026 World Cup: Blow for African debutants Cape Verde as Spain learn Lamine Yamal fate

Cape Verdean women watch from the stands during the AFCON 2023 quarterfinal between South Africa and Cape Verde

Cape Verdean women watch from the stands during the AFCON 2023 quarterfinal between South Africa and Cape Verde

Cape Verde's maiden World Cup expedition has become a lot more tricky

The calculations ahead of Spain’s opening fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have shifted dramatically, dealing an early psychological blow to tournament debutants Cape Verde.

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Head coach Luis de la Fuente has confirmed that Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams will be fully fit and available for La Roja’s Group H opener.

A Powerful Boost Just in Time

Both wide forwards missed the final stretches of their respective domestic club seasons due to troubling hamstring injuries, creating widespread panic in Madrid about their conditioning for international football's biggest stage.

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However, De la Fuente dispelled any lingering doubts regarding their recovery timelines ahead of their opening game.

While the coaching hierarchy took the conservative route by leaving Yamal, Williams, and recovering Osasuna winger Víctor Muñoz behind at their United States base rather than flying them out for a friendly against Peru, the tactical gamble has paid dividends.

Backed by extensive medical advice, the three attacking catalysts have progressed seamlessly through their individual conditioning programs and are on schedule to lead Spain's frontline in Georgia.

Stern Welcome for the Debutants

The positive medical update creates an incredibly daunting task for Cape Verde, who are preparing to make their historic, first-ever World Cup appearance.

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Stepping onto the grand stage against the reigning European champions was already a massive hurdle, but having to contend with an entirely healthy, full-strength Spanish attack led by Yamal amplifies the tactical challenge for the African minnows.

Following their opening battle at Atlanta Stadium on June 15, De la Fuente’s tournament favourites will clash with Saudi Arabia before travelling to Guadalajara to round out their group stage commitments against South American heavyweights Uruguay.