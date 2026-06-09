Real Madrid confirm transfer battle with Barcelona announcing bid for World Cup winner

Los Blancos have confirmed their interest in a player Barcelona are actively courting.

Real Madrid have taken an unusual step by publishing an official club statement to announce that their cross-city rivals rejected a €150 million transfer offer for Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez.

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Real Madrid's failed bid

Real Madrid announced news of the failed bid on Tuesday, June 9th, immediately after a high-level board of directors meeting at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The announcement is highly unusual, as clubs tend to reserve self-reporting and official statements for deals that have been completed.

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Hence, their decision to release the statement is viewed as tactical, as it serves as undeniable proof that Florentino Pérez has fulfilled his electoral promise.

Comunicado Oficial. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 9, 2026

The 79-year-old, who successfully secured reelection on Sunday, June 7, to extend his presidential tenure until 2030, had energised his campaign by vowing to sanction a historic, record-breaking €150 million bid for a mystery "Galáctico" target the moment he retained power.

Julian Alvarez: The moving pieces

Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise was initially viewed as Perez's secret signing; however, Pulse Sports reported that Argentine superstar Julian Alvarez was the subject of infatuation.

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Real Madrid’s formal statement has verified that Álvarez was the intended target, and pressing beyond the rejected €150 million offer will deal a major blow to Barcelona, which previously saw their own €100 million opening bid knocked back by Atlético earlier this window.