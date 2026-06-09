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Real Madrid confirm transfer battle with Barcelona announcing bid for World Cup winner

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:30 - 09 June 2026
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Los Blancos have confirmed their interest in a player Barcelona are actively courting.
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Real Madrid have taken an unusual step by publishing an official club statement to announce that their cross-city rivals rejected a €150 million transfer offer for Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez. 

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Real Madrid's failed bid 

Real Madrid announced news of the failed bid on Tuesday, June 9th, immediately after a high-level board of directors meeting at the Santiago Bernabéu. 

The announcement is highly unusual, as clubs tend to reserve self-reporting and official statements for deals that have been completed. 

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Hence, their decision to release the statement is viewed as tactical, as it serves as undeniable proof that Florentino Pérez has fulfilled his electoral promise. 

The 79-year-old, who successfully secured reelection on Sunday, June 7, to extend his presidential tenure until 2030, had energised his campaign by vowing to sanction a historic, record-breaking €150 million bid for a mystery "Galáctico" target the moment he retained power.  

Julian Alvarez: The moving pieces 

Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise was initially viewed as Perez's secret signing; however, Pulse Sports reported that Argentine superstar Julian Alvarez was the subject of infatuation. 

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Real Madrid’s formal statement has verified that Álvarez was the intended target, and pressing beyond the rejected €150 million offer will deal a major blow to Barcelona, which previously saw their own €100 million opening bid knocked back by Atlético earlier this window. 

While the former Manchester City attacker is understood to be open to a departure and prefers a move to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid insist they have no intentions of selling, referring clubs to his €500 million release clause.

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Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Barcelona Julian Alvarez LaLiga Argentina
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