Real Madrid confirm transfer battle with Barcelona announcing bid for World Cup winner
Real Madrid have taken an unusual step by publishing an official club statement to announce that their cross-city rivals rejected a €150 million transfer offer for Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez.
Real Madrid's failed bid
Real Madrid announced news of the failed bid on Tuesday, June 9th, immediately after a high-level board of directors meeting at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The announcement is highly unusual, as clubs tend to reserve self-reporting and official statements for deals that have been completed.
Hence, their decision to release the statement is viewed as tactical, as it serves as undeniable proof that Florentino Pérez has fulfilled his electoral promise.
Comunicado Oficial.— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 9, 2026
The 79-year-old, who successfully secured reelection on Sunday, June 7, to extend his presidential tenure until 2030, had energised his campaign by vowing to sanction a historic, record-breaking €150 million bid for a mystery "Galáctico" target the moment he retained power.
Julian Alvarez: The moving pieces
Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise was initially viewed as Perez's secret signing; however, Pulse Sports reported that Argentine superstar Julian Alvarez was the subject of infatuation.
Real Madrid’s formal statement has verified that Álvarez was the intended target, and pressing beyond the rejected €150 million offer will deal a major blow to Barcelona, which previously saw their own €100 million opening bid knocked back by Atlético earlier this window.
While the former Manchester City attacker is understood to be open to a departure and prefers a move to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid insist they have no intentions of selling, referring clubs to his €500 million release clause.