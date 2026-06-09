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2026 World Cup: England boss Tuchel plays down Three Lions’ chances

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:31 - 09 June 2026
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Tuchel slams England's "freestyle" football
Thomas Tuchel has denied claims that England are among the favourites for the 2026 World Cup
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England head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side are not among the heavy favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite firmly believing they are capable of competing for the ultimate prize.

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The manager's comments come as the squad settles into its final training base ahead of a gruelling group-stage campaign in North America.

Shifting the Burden of History

The Three Lions enter the expanded 48-team tournament under immense public scrutiny, looking to claim the biggest trophy in world football for the first time in 60 years.

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While an immaculate qualification campaign saw England win all eight matches without conceding a single goal, Tuchel has deliberately moved to temper expectations.

"I strongly believe we are there, but I strongly believe we are not the favourites because of history," the German tactician stated.

"There are proven winners within the tournament. These are the favourites. We can compete for the trophy and dream big. We know what it takes. Our responsibility is on the effort and focus. We see ourselves as competitors and challengers. We want to go all the way. I don't think we're heavy favourites."

Preparing for Group L

Tuchel’s strategic deflection of pressure arrives just days before England officially opens its World Cup account on June 17 against European rivals Croatia at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

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The highly anticipated opening fixture sets the tone for a challenging Group L itinerary, which also features matchups against Ghana and Panama.

By rejecting the tag of heavy tournament favourites, the former Chelsea boss hopes to foster a resilient underdog mentality within a star-studded roster.

The coaching staff is banking on this calculated psychological approach to keep the players entirely focused on tactical discipline, rather than allowing them to get distracted by the historical weight of a nation desperate to end six decades of international heartbreak.

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