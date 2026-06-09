Advertisement

Osimhen vs Salah in the works as new Fenerbahce president is reminded of campaign promises

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:10 - 09 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Fenerbahce's latest elections could have huge effects on the summer transfer market
Advertisement

The administrative dust has barely settled on Aziz Yildirim’s historic return to the Fenerbahçe presidency, yet the 73-year-old is already facing immediate pressure to deliver on the market.

Advertisement

Following a dramatic extraordinary general assembly that saw him reclaim power after an eight-year absence, the club’s fanbase has turned up the heat, demanding a marquee response to cross-town rivals Galatasaray and their Super Eagles talisman, Victor Osimhen.

Fenerbahce looking at blockbuster deal for Egyptian King

The prospect of a legendary, direct domestic showdown between Osimhen and Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has suddenly moved from a pipe dream to a tangible transfer agenda.

Advertisement

Ertan Torunogullari, a former football executive within Sadettin Saran's campaign team, publicly revealed that extensive, prior negotiations had already been held with Salah following the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

According to Torunogullari, the initial discussions were overwhelmingly positive, with the Egyptian winger expressing a genuine openness to a move to Turkey. Crucially, the previous team had already established a mutual understanding regarding structural wage demands.

"If the new administration wants such a move, I believe Salah will wear the Fenerbahçe shirt," Torunogullari noted, openly offering to hand over the negotiation blueprints to Yildirim's incoming board.

Salah eyed in €90 Million Package

While the fan base is desperate to see Salah counter the massive sporting threat posed by Osimhen's Galatasaray, the financial realities of the deal will severely test Yildirim's new regime.

Advertisement

The returning president, who previously distanced himself from reckless transfer promises on the congress floor, had already crunched the numbers regarding the veteran winger's steep financial package.

Yildirim disclosed that Salah’s camp is holding out for an astronomical net salary of €20 million per season. Once local taxes are factored into the equation, that figure skyrockets to €30 million annually, pushing a prospective three-year contract to a staggering €90 million total commitment.

The decision now rests entirely with Fenerbahçe's newly appointed Football Committee, who must decide if matching these historic figures represents an urgent necessity to wrestle the Süper Lig crown back to Kadıköy.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Osimhen vs Salah in the works as new Fenerbahce president is reminded of campaign promises
Football
09.06.2026
Osimhen vs Salah in the works as new Fenerbahce president is reminded of campaign promises
2026 World Cup: Blow for African debutants Cape Verde as Spain learn Lamine Yamal fate
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Blow for African debutants Cape Verde as Spain learn Lamine Yamal fate
Aguero backs Alvarez for Barcelona move
Football
09.06.2026
Stop stealing from us — Atletico fire back at Real Madrid after 'historic bid' for Julian Alvarez
Tuchel slams England's "freestyle" football
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.06.2026
2026 World Cup: England boss Tuchel plays down Three Lions’ chances
Real Madrid confirm transfer battle with Barcelona announcing bid for World Cup winner
Football
09.06.2026
Real Madrid confirm transfer battle with Barcelona announcing bid for World Cup winner
Mexico vs South Africa preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Co-hosts to start with a bang in World Cup opener
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.06.2026
Mexico vs South Africa preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Co-hosts to start with a bang in World Cup opener