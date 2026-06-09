Osimhen vs Salah in the works as new Fenerbahce president is reminded of campaign promises

Fenerbahce's latest elections could have huge effects on the summer transfer market

The administrative dust has barely settled on Aziz Yildirim’s historic return to the Fenerbahçe presidency, yet the 73-year-old is already facing immediate pressure to deliver on the market.

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Following a dramatic extraordinary general assembly that saw him reclaim power after an eight-year absence, the club’s fanbase has turned up the heat, demanding a marquee response to cross-town rivals Galatasaray and their Super Eagles talisman, Victor Osimhen.

Fenerbahce looking at blockbuster deal for Egyptian King

The prospect of a legendary, direct domestic showdown between Osimhen and Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has suddenly moved from a pipe dream to a tangible transfer agenda.

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Ertan Torunogullari, a former football executive within Sadettin Saran's campaign team, publicly revealed that extensive, prior negotiations had already been held with Salah following the expiration of his contract at Anfield.

According to Torunogullari, the initial discussions were overwhelmingly positive, with the Egyptian winger expressing a genuine openness to a move to Turkey. Crucially, the previous team had already established a mutual understanding regarding structural wage demands.

"If the new administration wants such a move, I believe Salah will wear the Fenerbahçe shirt," Torunogullari noted, openly offering to hand over the negotiation blueprints to Yildirim's incoming board.

Salah eyed in €90 Million Package

While the fan base is desperate to see Salah counter the massive sporting threat posed by Osimhen's Galatasaray, the financial realities of the deal will severely test Yildirim's new regime.

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The returning president, who previously distanced himself from reckless transfer promises on the congress floor, had already crunched the numbers regarding the veteran winger's steep financial package.

Yildirim disclosed that Salah’s camp is holding out for an astronomical net salary of €20 million per season. Once local taxes are factored into the equation, that figure skyrockets to €30 million annually, pushing a prospective three-year contract to a staggering €90 million total commitment.