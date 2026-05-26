Osimhen vs Salah? Fenerbahce presidential candidate promises fans Egyptian legend to rival Super Eagles star

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has been tipped as a potential replacement for Mohammed Salah at Liverpool | Imago

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen has been tipped as a potential replacement for Mohammed Salah at Liverpool | Imago

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen could get a high-profile rival in Turkey next season

Fenerbahce presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim has announced that the club could launch a sensational swoop for Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah to rival Galatasaray's marquee signing Victor Osimhen.

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Speaking on state broadcaster TRT Spor ahead of next month's highly anticipated club elections, the 73-year-old laid out the monumental financial package required to bring the departing Liverpool legend to Istanbul.

Presidential candidate eyes €90 million statement of intent

Yildirim acknowledged the astronomical economic scale of securing Salah's services but insisted that financial barriers would not stop Fenerbahce under his leadership.

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"Salah reportedly wants a salary of €20 million. With taxes, that rises to €30 million. He would want a three-year contract, which means a total cost of €90 million," Yildirim calculated during his live interview.

"If that is our urgent need, we will sign him." The transfer promise comes as Salah departs Anfield as a free agent, concluding a legendary nine-year spell that yielded over 250 goals.

The 33-year-old forward remains a high-profile target across Europe and Saudi Arabia after registering 12 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances during the 2025/26 campaign.

Fenerbahce make parallel negotiations for Alexander Sorloth

In addition to the ambitious pursuit of Salah, Yildirim revealed that Fenerbahce has already established active contact with Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth to bolster their frontline.

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"We had a meeting with Sorloth, but there is no clear outcome yet. It may happen, or it may not," the presidential hopeful remarked.

Sorloth is heavily revered in Turkey following a prolific 2019/20 spell with Trabzonspor, where he finished as the Super Lig's top scorer with 24 goals.