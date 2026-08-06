How the Super Falcons earned over ₦40 million after Egypt victory
Nigeria's Super Falcons are set to receive a $30,000 (over ₦40 million) goals bonus after their emphatic 6-2 victory over Egypt in their final Group C match at the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Siri: Playing peak Super Falcons energy! pic.twitter.com/yjWTyXNooV— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) August 5, 2026
The financial reward comes under the National Sports Commission (NSC) performance incentive scheme, which promises the Super Falcons $5,000 for every goal scored during the group stage of the tournament.
The NSC has promised Super Falcons $5000 for every goal scored in the group stage of WAFCON 2026 pic.twitter.com/ySq7goPcpb— Hassan Abdulsalam 🇳🇬 (@ProudlyHassan) July 28, 2026
Following their six-goal demolition of Egypt, the reigning African champions earned the maximum $30,000 bonus (over 40 million naira) from the match alone.
Group-stage goal bonus
Nigeria finished the group stage with 9 goals after scoring: 2 goals against Malawi, 1 goal against Zambia and 6 goals against Egypt.
At $5,000 per goal, the team's group-stage goal tally translates to 9 goals, goal bonus, $45,000.
With qualification for the quarter-finals secured following victories over Zambia and Egypt, the Super Falcons now have the opportunity to earn even greater financial rewards while pursuing a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.
On Sunday, Super Falcons will battle with Cameroon in the quarterfinal for 2 things;— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 5, 2026
- Semifinal ticket
- World Cup ticket
A big game ahead. 💪 pic.twitter.com/b9ONqSoBh3
The convincing victory over Egypt also restored confidence after the team's opening defeat to Malawi, leaving Nigeria among the favourites to lift the continental trophy once again.