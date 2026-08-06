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How the Super Falcons earned over ₦40 million after Egypt victory

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:05 - 06 August 2026
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The Super Falcons' 6-goal victory over Egypt not only secured a WAFCON quarter-final place but also earned the team more than ₦40 million.
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Nigeria's Super Falcons are set to receive a $30,000 (over ₦40 million) goals bonus after their emphatic 6-2 victory over Egypt in their final Group C match at the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The financial reward comes under the National Sports Commission (NSC) performance incentive scheme, which promises the Super Falcons $5,000 for every goal scored during the group stage of the tournament.

Following their six-goal demolition of Egypt, the reigning African champions earned the maximum $30,000 bonus (over 40 million naira) from the match alone.

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Group-stage goal bonus

Nigeria finished the group stage with 9 goals after scoring: 2 goals against Malawi, 1 goal against Zambia and 6 goals against Egypt.

At $5,000 per goal, the team's group-stage goal tally translates to 9 goals, goal bonus, $45,000.

With qualification for the quarter-finals secured following victories over Zambia and Egypt, the Super Falcons now have the opportunity to earn even greater financial rewards while pursuing a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.

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The convincing victory over Egypt also restored confidence after the team's opening defeat to Malawi, leaving Nigeria among the favourites to lift the continental trophy once again.

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