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'I love this team!' – Babajide celebrates Super Falcons' 6-2 win over Egypt

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:54 - 06 August 2026
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Babajide inspired the Super Falcons with two assists against Egypt before sharing an emotional message thanking her teammates.
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Super Falcons winger Omorinsola Babajide has praised her teammates after Nigeria's emphatic 6-2 victory over Egypt secured a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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Babajide played an important role in Wednesday's Group C clash, producing an outstanding display that earned her the Player of the Match award.

The winger registered two assists, helping the Super Falcons produce one of their best attacking performances of the tournament.

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Her first assist set up Gift Monday to double Nigeria's advantage, while her second perfectly picked out substitute Uchenna Kanu, who added another goal as the defending champions cruised to victory.

Babajide thanks teammates

Following the final whistle, Babajide took to her official X account to celebrate both the victory and the team's collective effort.

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"THANK YOU JESUS. I LOVE THIS TEAMMM!!!!"

The Super Falcons recovered impressively after losing their opening group game, finishing the group stage with six points courtesy of victories over Zambia and Egypt.

Despite also finishing on six points, Malawi claimed top spot in Group C on goal difference after earlier results, even though the Scorchers suffered a 2-1 defeat to Zambia in their final fixture.

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Nigeria's second-place finish was enough to secure qualification for the knockout rounds as the ten-time African champions continue their quest for another continental title.

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