'Never in doubt!' Fans celebrate as Super Falcons beat Egypt 6-2 to book quarter-final spot
The Super Falcons' emphatic 6-2 victory over Egypt at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has sparked an outpouring of celebration across Nigeria, with supporters flooding social media with praise for the team's resilience
FULL-TIME! 🇪🇬🇳🇬— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 5, 2026
A six-goal performance sees Nigeria claim the win. 💪
#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/deAqA70QWP
Nigeria bounce back in style
The Super Falcons endured a difficult start to the tournament after suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi.
However, they responded with a gritty 1-0 victory over Zambia before producing their most complete performance of the competition against Egypt.
The result secured Nigeria's passage to the quarter-finals alongside Malawi from Group C as the team continues its pursuit of a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.
Fans celebrate as Super Falcons
The convincing victory at the Stade Larbi Zaouli sparked jubilant reactions from fans across Nigeria.
One supporter summed up the mood on social media, "Never in doubt! Always joy givers."
Never in doubt! Always joy givers.— Prince Gbenga Ayodeji Adeyanju (@ayodejiphil26) August 5, 2026
Many fans praised the team's mentality, describing the victory over Egypt as the response champions are expected to deliver after facing criticism.
Several supporters noted that the players had shown courage by bouncing back from adversity instead of allowing the defeat to Malawi to define their campaign.
Was such an amazing match to watch 😍— Debel A (@debelloh) August 5, 2026
Mess around and findout. Defending Champion 🏆 for a reason. All the way to the trophy 🏆 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬— Precious Kaah 🇳🇬 (@precious_kaah) August 5, 2026
Wow this is massive 😍👏🙌— Bros Nice 🇳🇬💯💥 (@HappyUbido) August 5, 2026
Six goals, qualification secured, and a statement made. This is how champions respond under pressure. Super Falcons, take a bow! 🇳🇬🔥🦅— Namky Design (@namky_design) August 5, 2026
My ladies always ❤️🥰— Nature Scenery 🦅 (@Baron_of_China) August 5, 2026
With confidence restored and the team rediscovering its attacking rhythm, Nigerian fans will be hoping the Super Falcons can carry the same intensity into the quarter-finals against Cameroon.