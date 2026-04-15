Some good players have to go — Liverpool boss Slot admits after PSG defeat

Liverpool’s humiliating 4-0 aggregate defeat to PSG has effectively ended what has been a bitterly disappointing season for Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed major changes are coming, admitting the club will need to sell several established players this summer to fund a rebuild and return to their best next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds' 4-0 aggregate defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League has condemned the defending Premier League champions to a trophyless season.

Arne Slot confirms several players will leave Liverpool this summer

“Let’s see if we can add new players after selling some good players this summer,” Slot told reporters after the defeat to PSG on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨 Arne Slot: “Let's see if we can add new players after selling some good players this summer”. pic.twitter.com/2DjyboRKxs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2026

The heavy Champions League exit has piled pressure on Slot, whose second campaign in charge has failed to live up to the lofty standards of the first.

Liverpool are now battling to finish fifth in the Premier League and secure Champions League football for next term.

Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah || Image credit: Imago

Several key names are expected to depart. Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konaté are among those linked with exits, while Andy Robertson could leave on a free transfer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further sales of Cody Gakpo, Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa are also widely anticipated as the club looks to refresh the squad.

Meanwhile, Salah was once again left out of the starting lineup at Anfield on Tuesday night, but he came on as a first-half substitute for Hugo Ekitike, who is now expected to miss the World Cup this summer.

Salah had limited impact on proceedings, but record signing Alexander Isak fared even worse, eventually being hauled off by Slot at half-time.