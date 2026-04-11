Arne Slot reveals Liverpool’s bold plan to replace Salah
Arne Slot has made a major revelation regarding Liverpool’s transfer plans, confirming the club will not pursue a high-profile, like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah this summer.
With Salah widely expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season after an iconic nine-year spell, speculation has been mounting over how Liverpool will fill the void left by one of their greatest-ever players.
What Slot said
However, Slot has firmly dismissed the idea of a panic-driven marquee signing.
The Dutch manager emphasised that Liverpool will remain committed to its long-standing recruitment philosophy, even in the face of a major departure.
He pointed out that the club’s success over the years has been built on consistency, smart recruitment, and a clear footballing structure.
Slot also referenced past exceptions such as Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa, but stressed that these were calculated decisions rather than a shift in philosophy.
He said, "Our model is completely clear, that is not to say we cannot make an exception because the club signed Wataru Endo and maybe Federico Chiesa was a little bit above the age we usually sign.
"I don't think that if this club has been successful the way we are having, we are going to change our model completely after a season that has not been so great.
"Especially because in the 16 years they are here, they have not won the league 16 times.
"There were more seasons where results were not as expected but they have always kept the same model which I signed for, which (Liverpool sporting director) Richard (Hughes) signed for and which we are all aligned for."
Salah’s anticipated departure marks the end of a legendary chapter at Liverpool. Since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, the Egyptian forward has become one of the club’s most influential players in modern history.