‘Salah is out for himself’ – Ex-EPL striker claims Egyptian will never be a true Liverpool great

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has argued that a closer look at Mohamed Salah reveals a different story.

Salah has been the best player for Liverpool since joining the Reds in 2017, leading them to two Premier League titles.

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However, this season, his performance dropped drastically, with the team struggling to make the top five.

The Egyptian has made a decision to leave the club at the end of the season despite having a year left on his contract.

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Deeney slams Salah

Deeney has labelled the 33-year-old Egyptian forward as one of the biggest "drama queens" in football, suggesting that the praise Salah receives is disproportionate to his behaviour this season.

"Is he one of Liverpool’s all-time greats? Talent-wise, maybe," Deeney stated. "But being a great is about the full package. You have to be a figurehead for the club before anything. Salah is out for himself and himself alone."

Deeney contrasted Salah's conduct with that of captain Virgil van Dijk, whom he praised as the only player who consistently faces the media, regardless of the result.

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Troy Deeney || Imago

He pointed to Van Dijk's willingness to speak out after a tough loss, even if his comments about the team "giving up" were not universally popular.

Deeney criticised Salah for creating "a little moment" for himself in front of the cameras after a recent defeat.

This is not the first time Salah's actions have drawn scrutiny. Deeney recalled a touchline argument with former manager Jurgen Klopp two years ago after being benched,

Mohamed Salah || Imago

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Deeney also referenced an interview where Salah appeared to undermine his manager, hint at being forced out, and suggest an imminent departure from the club before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.

"When things are going well, Salah gets all the credit," Deeney remarked, dismissing comparisons to Thierry Henry as "a load of bullshit." He added,

"He deserved adulation last season when he was in incredible form, but he turns things sour as soon as things start going wrong."