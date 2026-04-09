'Survival Mode’ — Arne Slot reveals reason for benching Mo Salah in PSG defeat

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has explained his decision to bench talisman Mohamed Salah for 90 minutes against PSG in their UEFA Champions League first-leg.

Arne Slot has defended his decision to leave the departing Mohamed Salah on the bench during Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, admitting the team was simply in “survival mode.”

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Salah, who recently confirmed he will leave Anfield as a free agent at the end of the season, watched from the sidelines as goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave the holders a commanding first-leg lead.

In a tactical departure from his usual style, Slot deployed a defensive 5-3-2 formation featuring wing-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, resulting in a toothless performance where Liverpool failed to record a single shot on target.

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Despite the deficit, Slot opted to introduce Alexander Isak (returning from a long-term injury), Cody Gakpo, and teenager Trey Nyoni instead of his record European goalscorer.

Arne Slot explains benching Mohamed Salah

“In the last part of the game, it was more about us surviving than there was ever a chance of scoring,” Slot explained in his post-match press conference.

“You never know because last season we scored five minutes before the end, but I think this was 20, 25 minutes where we were only defending.

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”The Liverpool boss argued that the high-intensity defensive work required in the closing stages was not suited to Salah’s strengths, especially with a congested fixture list ahead.

“Mo has so many qualities, but to be 20, 25 minutes defending in his own box, I think it’s better for him to save his energy for other tough games coming up.”

Liverpool now face a massive week that could define the end of the Salah era.