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PSG vs Liverpool: Slot trouble continues as Reds lose UCL first leg in France

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:03 - 08 April 2026
PSG vs Liverpool
Liverpool's first-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain dented their chances of reaching the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.
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The Reds returned after the international break, losing 4-0 to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

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They needed a response following their FA Cup elimination and were travelling to face last season's Champions League winners PSG.

However, PSG defeated them 2-0 at Parc des Princes, giving them a significant advantage heading to Anfield.

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As it happened

Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been outstanding for Paris St-Germain and made the starting XI alongside Vitinha.

Jeremie Frimpong and Alexis Mac Allister return for Liverpool, replacing Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah, who missed a penalty at Manchester City at the weekend.

Alexander Isak is on the substitutes' bench after recovering from an injury, which has kept him out since December.

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Kvaratskhelia scores for PSG || Imago
Kvaratskhelia scores for PSG || Imago

PSG started the game on the front foot and pinned Liverpool back. Their pressure paid off in the 10th minute when Desire Doue’s shot was deflected into the net, giving the host the lead.

However, after the opening goal, both teams were unable to create many chances before the break.

In the second half, the French side doubled their lead when Joao Neves got between the two defenders to send Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on his way, who then weaved his way into the area, rounded the goalkeeper, and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

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PSG claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Liverpool, putting one foot into the semi-final of the Champions League

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