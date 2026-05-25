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Barcelona identify new target to replace Kounde

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:09 - 25 May 2026
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Barcelona's sporting department are reportedly working to overhaul their defensive flanks in the summer.
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Barcelona are reportedly preparing a switch at the right-back position this summer, opening the door to offers for Jules Koundé while simultaneously identifying Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries as his replacement.

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Barcelona preparing for a change 

Koundé, who was instrumental in helping the club secure three LALIGA titles, has suffered a noticeable deterioration in form throughout the current campaign, prompting the Blaugrana hierarchy to explore cashing in on the French international. 

However, reports from Koundé’s camp suggest that the defender, whose current contract at Camp Nou runs until 2030, is opposed to a transfer and intends to fight for his place.

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Consequently, Barcelona's interest in acquiring a new right-back is contingent on successfully offloading Koundé to clear up the necessary wage bill and squad space.

A €25 million physical upgrade

Should the Catalan giants manage to successfully orchestrate Koundé's departure, they are poised to launch an offensive for Dumfries, who is reportedly available on the market for an accessible fee of just €25 million. 

Denzel Dumfries (right) often contributes goals and assists from wing-back (Credit: Imago)
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Barcelona's sporting department has been actively monitoring the Dutch international for quite a while, valuing the physicality and attacking skillsets. 

Dumfries, 30, left a devastating, lasting impression on the Barcelona coaching staff when he completely ran their right flank ragged during their 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semi-final clash and has been desired ever since.

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