Super Eagles: Femi Azeez shatters 55-year-old record after debut brace for Nigeria

Millwall's electric winger Femi Azeez has shattered a legendary 55-year record by becoming the first player since 1971 to score a debut brace for the Super Eagles.

Electric winger Femi Azeez has shattered a 55-year-old national team record during Nigeria's 2-0 Unity Cup victory over Zimbabwe.

By netting twice on Tuesday night, the Millwall forward became the first Super Eagles debutant to score a brace since November 1971.

Azeez also officially becomes the 62nd player in Nigerian football history to score on their senior international debut.

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Millwall’s sensational winger Femi Azeez has firmly etched his name into the immortality of Nigerian football by becoming the first player in a staggering 55 years to score a brace on his senior Super Eagles debut.

Azeez completely tore Zimbabwe's defensive lines apart during a historic 2-0 Unity Cup semi-final masterclass at the Charlton Athletic Stadium.

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His ruthless, multi-goal performance resurrected a milestone that hasn't been witnessed by Nigerian football fans since the early 1971 era.

Smashed in 55 Years: In the Company of Legends

To understand the sheer magnitude of what the 24-year-old winger accomplished on Tuesday night, you have to travel over half a century back in time.

FULL TIME! 🇳🇬🦅



We advance to the final of the #unitycup pic.twitter.com/aJsCyerefq — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 26, 2026

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The last player to score a debut brace for the national team, then known as the Green Eagles, was Mathias Obianika.

Obianika famously struck twice during Nigeria's dominant 4-0 defeat of Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso) way back in November 1971.

Since that afternoon in 1971, iconic legendary strikers like Rashidi Yekini, Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, and even modern-day powerhouse Victor Osimhen have all worn the green and white, but none managed to hit a double on their very first outing.

Azeez didn't just break the curse; he also officially became the 62nd player in the country's history to score on their international bow, joining an elite club that includes the likes of legendary policeman Sunday "Sunny" Oyarekhua.

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🚨Femi Azeez becomes the first Nigerian in 55 years to net a brace on his debut for the Super Eagles



The last player to do so was Mathias Obianika in Nigeria's 4-0 defeat of the then Upper Volta, now Burkina Faso, in November 1971



He’s also the 62nd player to score on his debut pic.twitter.com/0OxKHykqQA — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) May 27, 2026

How the History Books Were Rewritten

As we broke down in our comprehensive review of how Eric Chelle's tactical masterclass completely neutralized the Warriors, Azeez operated with absolute, unhinged freedom on the pitch.

It took the Millwall star just five minutes to open his international account, latching onto a fluid team move to smash a devastating, left-footed rocket past Zimbabwean goalkeeper Future Sibanda.

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He then sealed his historic milestone in the 55th minute of the second half. Showing elite off-the-ball intelligence, Azeez timed his run perfectly into the vital area, connecting with a pass from Terem Moffi to calmly slot home his second of the night and permanently seal Nigeria's ticket to the tournament grand finale.

Azeez's record-breaking night is a massive validation for head coach Eric Chelle. The gaffer has faced immense pressure from traditionalists for naming a heavily experimental 27-man squad loaded with debutants instead of relying on the old guard.

By trusting the Millwall man to lead the line in London, Chelle has unearthed a brand-new, high-velocity attacking weapon just in time for the heavyweight June qualifiers against Poland and Portugal.

Azeez will lead the Super Eagles out once again this Saturday at The Valley as Nigeria prepares to face either Jamaica or India in the grand finale.

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