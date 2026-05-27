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‘Thank you for sacking him’ - Why Nigeria Super Eagles fans are happy Mali fired Eric Chelle

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:59 - 27 May 2026
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Eric Chelle was left shocked following Mali's late defeat to Ivory Coast.
One country's massive blunder is Nigeria's ultimate tactical goldmine! Ecstatic Super Eagles supporters are flooding social media with hilarious 'thank you' messages to Mali.
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Social media has descended into absolute, chaotic banter following the Super Eagles' dazzling 2-0 Unity Cup semi-final masterclass over Zimbabwe at The Valley Stadium in London.

Instead of just celebrating the victory, ecstatic Nigerian supporters have pulled out the ultimate receipts. Fans are aggressively trolling the Malian Football Federation, ruthlessly mocking them for firing Eric Chelle and allowing Nigeria to intercept a certified tactical genius.

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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has impressed Nigerians after Nigeria vs Zimbabwe.

From introducing a brand-new, free-flowing football identity to turning absolute debutants into instant world-class performers, local fans are completely in love with the new technical saviour and they want Mali to know it.

The King of True Talent Detection

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What has fans completely losing their minds is how Chelle effortlessly rewards raw hunger over massive reputations.

The tactical blueprint against Zimbabwe worked to perfection because the new boys played with total freedom.

Femi Azeez celebrates vs Zimbabwe.

As we saw in Femi Azeez's explosive debut brace against the Warriors, Chelle’s system thrives on fresh energy. Fans are quickly realising that the coach doesn't care about your status; if you perform, you play.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one passionate supporter broke down exactly why Chelle’s squad selection is pure magic, writing:

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“Eric Chelle loves when a player he believes in repays that belief instantly... That's why if Eric Chelle calls up a player, even if na street footballer, I don't doubt him. He's a f*cking good detector of talent and potential. If you no impress am for your first match, it's gone. No time. And on the other hand, if you impress him, he can bench his captain for you just to make sure you do what you do best and give him results!”

To prove the point, the he quickly lined up the incredible track record of players who have completely exploded the exact moment Chelle handed them their international bows:

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The fan concluded with the ultimate middle finger to our West African neighbors: “This is the coach Nigeria has been lacking for years now. Mali, thank you for sacking him. More grease to your elbow!!!”

“We Could Have Qualified for the World Cup by Now!”

The conversation quickly shifted to intense frustration over how long it took Nigeria to hire him. Many believe the country’s previous qualifying struggles would have been non-existent under his watch.

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Another fan lamented the NFF's slow administrative pace, typing: “We could’ve qualified for the World Cup with a few games to spare if we had started that campaign with Eric Chelle. I personally recommended him to the NFF immediately after the 2023 AFCON. But our NFF are clueless.”

With the squad playing this fluidly, optimism is hitting dangerous levels, with a supporter boldly predicting: “Nigeria can win next AFCON with the way Eric is going.”

Chelle hails debutants. but calls for improvement

The Looming NFF Contract Shadow

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However, it wouldn’t be Nigerian football without a heavy dose of administrative anxiety. Amidst the pure euphoria of the experimental 27-man roster dominating in London, fans are already expressing fear that the glass house might sabotage Chelle's rebuilding process.

Warning the federation against their usual antics, a worried fan cautioned the group chat:

NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago
NFF, led by President Ibrahim Gusau. || Imago

“Better pray NFF renews him. There are reports of them sending their usual suspects for propaganda and they wan load us with Cerezo again. Useless people.”

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For now, the focus remains on silverware. Chelle has completely transformed the energy around the national team, and as the Super Eagles prepare for Saturday’s Grand Final against either Jamaica or India, the entire continent is officially on notice. Mali’s trash has officially become Nigeria’s crown jewel.

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