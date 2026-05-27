Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Why Super Eagles 2-0 win has brought immediate contract demands for Eric Chelle

Eric Chelle’s tactical masterclass has sent Nigerian football social media into a total meltdown, with fans demanding an immediate contract extension after crushing Zimbabwe.

A heavily experimental, new-look Super Eagles squad put on a free-flowing tactical clinic to conquer the Warriors of Zimbabwe 2-0 at The Valley Stadium.

Millwall forward Femi Azeez stole the show on his international bow, blasting home a sensational brace after two devastatingly swift team moves.

Ecstatic fans are completely losing it online, loudly shouting that the national team finally has a clear playing pattern and demanding an immediate contract extension for Eric Chelle.

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Nigerian football fans have flooded the internet with pure euphoria after a heavily rotated, experimental Super Eagles side put on an absolute free-flowing tactical clinic to defeat the Warriors of Zimbabwe 2-0 at the Charlton Athletic Stadium, The Valley), in London.

Despite resting established global superstars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman ahead of the June heavyweight series, head coach Eric Chelle unleashed a high-octane brand of beautiful, structured, and completely fearless football that left the Warriors chasing shadows all night.

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With the debutants playing with the ice-cold confidence of seasoned veterans, ecstatic supporters are loudly shouting that the national team is finally ready to dominate the continent again.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Match in Brief

Coach Chelle sent out a barely recognisable squad to launch his defence of the multi-nation Unity Cup title he won a year ago.

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It was the ultimate baptism of fire for the new guard, with towering Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, newly crowned NPFL champion Chibueze Oputa, and Millwall forward Femi Azeez all earning their highly anticipated first caps.

And it took just five minutes for the tactical blueprint to bear fruit!

Nigeria swiftly took the lead after a breathtaking team move sliced through the Zimbabwean midfield, allowing Femi Azeez to unleash a devastating left-footed rocket that left goalkeeper Future Sibanda completely helpless.

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Zimbabwe tried to fight back, with Marshall Munetsi and Junior Zindoga testing our lines. But Turkey-based centre-back Chibuike Nwaiwu combined beautifully with Czech Republic-based Igoh Ogbu and local NPFL standouts Oputa and Obinna Igboke to make the Nigerian defence completely impregnable.

The fluid football went up another gear early in the second half. Germany-based wing wizard Philip Otele combined beautifully with Terem Moffi, who calmly picked out a rushing Azeez in the vital area to calmly slot home his second goal of the night.

As Nigeria firmly kept control of the proceedings, Okonkwo stretched full length to pull off a world-class save in the 71st minute to preserve his debut clean sheet.

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FULL TIME! 🇳🇬🦅



We advance to the final of the #unitycup pic.twitter.com/aJsCyerefq — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 26, 2026

With the game completely wrapped up, Chelle handed further senior debuts to Tosin Oyedokun, Owen Oseni, Rafiu Durosinmi, and Aderemi Adeoye to cap off a historic night.

Femi Azeez BRACE on his Super Eagles debut.



Alex Iwobi should be worried. Positive headache for Eric Chelle. pic.twitter.com/OJdoKuhOBU — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) May 26, 2026

“Give Him a Lifetime Contract!” — The Fans React

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The moment the final whistle blew, the internet completely exploded. For years, Nigerian fans have complained about the team's lack of a cohesive playing style, but Chelle’s tactical genius has completely flipped the narrative.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) and various sports forums, the comment sections were full of unadulterated praise for the manager. One incredibly hyped supporter declared:

“The Super Eagles are playing fantastic football under Chelle,”. “Tenaciously good football tbh,” another added.

The Super Eagles are playing fantastic football under Chelle



You can't deny that — Pamela Taiye Ilekhuoba (@pamelamodella) May 26, 2026

The tactical analyst community was equally impressed by how effortlessly the international newcomers adapted to the system.

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Another fan tweeted: “We have a clear playing pattern now and the players are interpreting their roles well. Good coaching by Chelle.”

The love was so intense that supporters began demanding immediate job security for the gaffer, with a viral post shouting: “His contract should be renewed ASAP!”

Next Stop: The Unity Cup Grand Finale

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By completely neutralising the Zimbabwe threat, the Super Eagles have comfortably booked their spot in the ultimate showpiece match.

In Saturday’s highly anticipated final at the Charlton Athletic Stadium, the three-time African champions will file out against the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final clash between last year’s runners-up Jamaica and India.