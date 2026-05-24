Our players are winning trophies - NFF praises Osimhen, Nigerian Players

NFF president applauds Nigerian stars for European success

Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Musa Gusau has congratulated Victor Osimhen and Nigerian footballers for winning trophies with their clubs.

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Among the standout performers was Victor Osimhen, who played an important role in helping Galatasaray secure the Turkish Super Lig title.

The Super Eagles striker enjoyed another prolific campaign in Turkey.

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What Gusau said

Gusau praised the achievements of both the men’s and women’s national team players, describing their success as evidence of the quality of Nigerian footballers on the global stage.

Gusau said, “The NFF is very happy with the achievements of these players in their various clubs and leagues.

“It is a thing of joy to see our players winning trophies here and there, as it presents assurance that they are in good form to deliver whenever any international match or tournament comes up.”

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While applauding the players’ accomplishments, Gusau also urged them to remain focused and continue striving for greater achievements in their respective careers.

“We congratulate them warmly and wish them greater heights.