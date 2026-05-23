Fenerbahce keen on landing Calvin Bassey to rival Osimhen's Galatasaray

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is garnering interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.

Fenerbahçe have reportedly identified Super Eagles and Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey as their primary defensive target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

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Fenerbahce’s interest in Bassey

The interest is reportedly rooted in the upcoming presidential elections, as incumbent candidate Aziz Yıldırım is campaigning for re-election, promising the club's supporters that he will deliver top-tier, elite talents like the Nigerian international to end their agonising title drought.

The Yellow Canaries are desperate to break the suffocating stranglehold of bitter rivals Galatasaray, who recently secured their staggering fourth consecutive Super Lig title.

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Bassey is viewed by Fenerbahçe's hierarchy as a key profile in constructing a backline capable of competing against their sworn rivals, Galatasaray.

Calvin Bassey in action against Aston Villa.

Fenerbahce's chances of landing Bassey

Securing Bassey’s signature, however, will be an incredibly difficult and expensive operation given his established status as a standout Premier League defender and one of the absolute best centre-backs on the African continent.

Since joining Fulham from Ajax in the summer of 2023, the 26-year-old has been fundamentally important to Marco Silva’s setup at Craven Cottage, consistently delivering robust performances, which have earned him plaudits from rival strikers like Erling Haaland and teammates like Victor Osimhen.

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Furthermore, Fulham dictate the terms of his future; Bassey is currently tied down to a contract that officially expires in 2027, with the West London club also holding a unilateral option to extend the deal by an additional 12 months.