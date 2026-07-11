Belgium coach under fire after costly Thibaut Courtois substitution against Spain

Garcia faces heavy criticism after substituting Thibaut Courtois during the Red Devils' 2-1 World Cup quarter-final loss to Spain.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia is facing mounting criticism following his controversial decision to substitute star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the Red Devils' 2-1 FIFA World Cup quarter-final defeat to Spain.

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Senne Lammens replaced Thibaut Courtois in the second half | IMAGO

Garcia's decision to replace Courtois in the 71st minute has sparked widespread debate across Belgian football, with many questioning whether the move ultimately cost the team a place in the semi-finals.

Courtois substituted despite wanting to continue

Courtois, widely regarded as one of the world's finest goalkeepers, was forced off after experiencing a slight discomfort in his leg.

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Although the Real Madrid shot-stopper reportedly believed he was capable of finishing the match, Garcia opted to introduce Senne Lammens, insisting that only fully fit players should remain on the pitch.

With just four minutes remaining, Lammens failed to deal with a low strike from Pau Cubarsí, spilling the ball into the path of Mikel Merino, who calmly converted the rebound to hand Spain a dramatic 2-1 victory and eliminate Belgium from the tournament.

Belgian Media slam Garcia's decision

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The substitution immediately drew fierce criticism from football analysts and supporters.

Belgian commentator Peter Vandenbempt questioned Garcia's judgment, arguing that removing one of the world's best goalkeepers at such a crucial stage of the match was difficult to understand.

According to Vandenbempt, Courtois should have been trusted to determine whether he was capable of continuing despite the minor discomfort.

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