Spain vs Belgium: Lamine Yamal's controversial 'Man of the Match' award sparks internet meltdown

Spain vs Belgium: Lamine Yamal's controversia Man of the Match award splits the Internet

Spain vs Belgium: Lamine Yamal's controversia Man of the Match award splits the Internet

Merino does the dirty work against Belgium, but Yamal takes the headlines and football fans are furious about it.

Spain are through to the World Cup semi-finals after a dramatic 2-1 win over Belgium, but it isn't the result dominating conversation today. It's who walked away with the Man of the Match award.

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Lamine Yamal, just 18, completed the most touches in the box (12), fired off the most shots (6) and beat his man four times with the ball at his feet.

But for all that involvement, he failed to register a single chance created or key pass across the full 90 minutes.

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It was Arsenal's Mikel Merino, coming off the bench once again, who actually won the game for Spain, scoring the decisive goal to save his side's blushes and send them through.

The win itself is a significant one for Spain. After lifting their first World Cup in 2010, La Roja suffered group-stage elimination in 2014 and back-to-back last-16 exits in 2018 and 2022.

This latest run marks their third appearance in the semi-finals, adding to their previous last-four finish all the way back in 1950.

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Yet Yamal's name read out as the standout performer, and the internet has not let it go quietly.

Yamal scatters the internet

Despite Spain's progress, the Man of the Match call has become the story and reactions have poured in from every corner of football social media.

'When football was real, players like Merino would be in lots of headlines,' one fan wrote. 'He stepped up twice to secure the quarters & semis. But today, glory goes to the most popular player. Look at Yamal yesterday: 0 G/A and most possessions lost, while Merino did the heavy lifting.'

Lamine Yamal earns the Superior Player of the Match trophy. 👑



#FIFAWorldCup #SuperiorPOTM pic.twitter.com/fhH91Ws0ES — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 10, 2026

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Others weren't shy about naming alternative candidates. 'Another robbery, even Doku played better than Lamine today,' one supporter argued, while another made the case for a midfielder entirely: 'Rodri played better than Yamal. Rodri was supposed to be the player of the match.'

The frustration extended beyond this single match, with some fans questioning why Yamal so regularly finds himself picking up individual honours regardless of performance.

'How does he always win this thing? We watch the game and we always see that he doesn't deserve it, so how?' one fan asked.

A wider shot at football's award culture

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For some, the controversy fed into a bigger frustration with how football's individual accolades are decided in the modern game.

Lamine Yamal big games 25/26



0 G/A vs PSG

0 G/A vs Madrid

0 G/A vs Chelsea

0 G/A vs Atleti

0 G/A vs Bilbao

0 G/A vs Madrid

0 G/A vs Atleti

0 G/A vs Atleti

0 G/A vs Atleti

0 G/A vs Atleti

0 G/A vs Madrid

0 G/A vs Uruguay

0 G/A vs Austria

0 G/A vs Portugal

0 G/A vs Belgium

😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bR9QdZCLMg — 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙭𝙨 (@annxsprods) July 10, 2026

'This is exactly the reason the Ballon d'Or means absolutely nothing,' one fan wrote. 'Trophies should be based on stats not on a popularity contest. This is basically like winning the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award.'

Even those less scathing about the wider system agreed the call missed the mark on the night. 'He didn't deserve it,' one fan said simply. 'At least this match.'

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