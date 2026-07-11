'He's a machine' - Kane hails Erling Haaland ahead of England vs Norway

Harry Kane has praised Norway striker Erling Haaland as a "machine" ahead of their World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash.

England captain Harry Kane has described Norway striker Erling Haaland as a "machine" and a "beast" ahead of their blockbuster 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash, while insisting the two forwards play very different roles.

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Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago

The two prolific goal scorers will go head-to-head on Saturday as England and Norway battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Haaland's stunning tournament

Haaland has enjoyed a sensational World Cup campaign, scoring seven goals in his first four matches at a major international tournament.

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The Manchester City striker was the hero in Norway's historic Round of 16 victory over Brazil, netting twice to send the five-time world champions crashing out and propel his nation into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Kane, meanwhile, has scored seven goals during England's run and boasts 14 career World Cup goals.

'We're completely different players' - Kane

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Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Kane dismissed comparisons between himself and Haaland despite their similar goal-scoring records.

He said, "I think we're completely different players. I know we're both strikers, but we're in almost two different positions."

The Bayern Munich striker praised Haaland's extraordinary physical attributes and finishing ability.

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He added, "Erling is incredible, his goalscoring record, physically he's a machine, he's a beast. His finishing is at the highest level and his goalscoring record speaks for itself."

Kane, however, believes his own style is built around greater involvement in his team's overall play.

He said, "I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals. I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, be involved with the play a little bit more, but also can play as maybe the out-and-out number nine.

"I don't think it's one to compare ourselves."

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