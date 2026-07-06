World Cup Goals: Harry Kane overtakes German legend, Ronaldo is next

Harry Kane moved to 14 FIFA World Cup goals after scoring and helping England to dramatic 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16, drawing level with a German legend and leaving Ronaldo next ahead of him on the all-time list.

It was a night packed with drama at Mexico City Stadium, where England survived a furious late push with 10 men, two penalties, and a sending-off to claim one of their most memorable World Cup wins.

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Kane’s converted spot-kick gave England another crucial moment, while Jude Bellingham and Jordan Pickford helped see the game through under relentless pressure.

Kane keeps climbing

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England were awarded the penalty after Anthony Gordon was brought down by a reckless challenge from Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel, and Kane made no mistake.

He sent the ball into the corner and once again delivered when it mattered most for the Three Lions.

That goal extended Kane’s England scoring record at the World Cup and lifted him to 14 in the tournament overall.

He is now level with Muller on the all-time chart, just one behind Ronaldo, the Brazilian legend, and still a long way from Lionel Messi’s 20.

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Brazil legend Ronaldo remains arguably the greatest striker of all time

England survive a classic

This was the kind of game that will be replayed for years. Mexico were relentless, the crowd was ferocious, and England were forced to dig deep after going down to 10 men.

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Bellingham’s quality and Pickford’s composure proved decisive in the end. Mexico pushed right to the finish, but England held on in a contest that had the feel of a knockout classic from the opening minutes.

Kane’s reaction

Kane admitted he was almost lost for words after another huge night in an England shirt.

“It was a crazy game,” he said, smiling as he struggled to get his words out. “We had to find something... We found a way. We had incredible, unbelievable support from the fans. I’m speechless.”

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What comes next

England’s reward is a quarter-final against Norway, who stunned Brazil to reach the last eight.

Mexico leave the tournament with their heads high after a strong run, but England’s march continues and Kane’s place among the World Cup greats keeps growing.

Most goals scored in FIFA World Cup history:

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20 – Lionel Messi

19 – Kylian Mbappe

16 – Miroslav Klose

15 – Ronaldo