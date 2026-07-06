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2026 World Cup: What Man City star Erling Haaland said after destroying Brazil

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:37 - 06 July 2026
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2026 World Cup: What Man City star Erling Haaland said after destroying Brazil
2026 World Cup: What Man City star Erling Haaland said after destroying Brazil
Manchester City icon Erling Haaland has broken his silence after leading Norway to an emphatic victory against Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16.
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Erling Haaland says Norway’s famous win over Brazil was as much about belief as it was about finishing, after he inspired the Scandinavians to one of the biggest results in their football history. 

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The Manchester City striker scored twice as Norway beat the five-time world champions in the Round of 16, then spoke about the mindset that carried him through the night.

“That’s just how it usually goes. If I get a chance or two, it usually ends up as a goal. I don’t know how I do it, but that’s how I do it, so it’s all about staying focused. I tell myself the chance will come, and then I usually know right away if I don’t score,” Haaland told FIFA after the match.

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Haaland on playing for Norway

Haaland also used the moment to speak directly to younger supporters, urging them to see national-team football as something special. 

His words were simple, but they landed with the weight of a player who has just delivered the biggest victory of his international career.

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“We just kept pushing forward, but I hope that all the young people watching this interview – I hope that when you get a little older, you’ll see playing for Norway as the proudest thing you’ll ever do in your entire life. It’s absolutely insane,” he said.

A night that changed Norway’s story

Norway’s win sent Brazil home and carried the team into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time. 

Haaland was the headline act, but the performance also reflected a side that stayed compact, trusted their plan and refused to blink under pressure.

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The result has changed the conversation around Norway. They are no longer just a team with a superstar striker; they are now a side with a historic win, real momentum and a quarter-final to prepare for.

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