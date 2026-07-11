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‘The Weapon Fashioned Against Haaland’ — Alexander Sørloth Faces Brutal Online Backlash After Norway Crash Out to England at World Cup

David Ben
David Ben 00:44 - 12 July 2026
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The Atléti striker has come under intense criticism after Norway’s heartbreaking World Cup quarterfinal defeat, with many supporters blaming one first-half decision for ending their dream of reaching the semifinals.
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Norway’s fairytale run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have come to an end against England, but much of the post-match conversation has centred on one man.

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Not Erling Haaland but his attacking teammate Alexander Sørloth.

The Atlético Madrid striker has become the target of fierce criticism from supporters after Norway’s dramatic extra-time defeat to England, with many fans insisting his failure to pass to Haaland in a crucial first-half counterattack proved to be the turning point in the match.

Across social media, supporters accused Sørloth of wasting what many described as Norway’s biggest chance to knock out the Three Lions before they eventually lost 2-1 after extra time.

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The Moment Everyone Is Talking About

Norway forward Alexander Sorloth squandered a golden opportunity against England| IMAGO

With Norway leading 1-0 in the first half thanks to Andreas Schjelderup’s superb strike, Sørloth found himself driving towards England’s penalty area with only John Stones between him and goal.

Running to his left was an unmarked Haaland, seemingly waiting for a simple square pass that would have left him one-on-one with Jordan Pickford.

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Instead, Sørloth chose to continue his run before losing possession, allowing England to escape.

Jude Bellingham scored a brace against Norway | IMAGO

The decision immediately became one of the biggest talking points of the game.

Fans turn on Sorloth after Norway defeat

The criticism online was even harsher.

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One user asked, "Is Sørloth the weapon fashioned against Haaland?”

Others accused him of costing Norway a place in the World Cup semifinals.

See reactions from X below.

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Norway’s Dream Ends

Norway eventually bowed out after England completed a 2-1 extra-time comeback, ending the Scandinavian nation’s best World Cup campaign in modern history.

While Haaland was largely kept quiet throughout the contest, many supporters believe the decisive moment came long before England’s winner.

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Had Sørloth squared the ball instead of going alone, fans are convinced Norway could have been celebrating a historic semifinal appearance.

Instead, fans are left wondering what might have been—and many have decided exactly who they believe is responsible.

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