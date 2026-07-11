‘The Weapon Fashioned Against Haaland’ — Alexander Sørloth Faces Brutal Online Backlash After Norway Crash Out to England at World Cup

The Atléti striker has come under intense criticism after Norway’s heartbreaking World Cup quarterfinal defeat, with many supporters blaming one first-half decision for ending their dream of reaching the semifinals.

Norway’s fairytale run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have come to an end against England, but much of the post-match conversation has centred on one man.

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Not Erling Haaland but his attacking teammate Alexander Sørloth.

The Atlético Madrid striker has become the target of fierce criticism from supporters after Norway’s dramatic extra-time defeat to England, with many fans insisting his failure to pass to Haaland in a crucial first-half counterattack proved to be the turning point in the match.

Across social media, supporters accused Sørloth of wasting what many described as Norway’s biggest chance to knock out the Three Lions before they eventually lost 2-1 after extra time.

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The Moment Everyone Is Talking About

Norway forward Alexander Sorloth squandered a golden opportunity against England| IMAGO

With Norway leading 1-0 in the first half thanks to Andreas Schjelderup’s superb strike, Sørloth found himself driving towards England’s penalty area with only John Stones between him and goal.

Running to his left was an unmarked Haaland, seemingly waiting for a simple square pass that would have left him one-on-one with Jordan Pickford.

SØRLOTH ACTS COMPLETELY SELFISH THIS TIME AND HAALAND IS FURIOUS!!! HE RAGES AT HIS TEAMMATE!!! pic.twitter.com/JG2z6Q6u0o — TalkFoot X | ₮₣✘ (@TalkFootX) July 11, 2026

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Instead, Sørloth chose to continue his run before losing possession, allowing England to escape.

Jude Bellingham scored a brace against Norway | IMAGO

The decision immediately became one of the biggest talking points of the game.

Fans turn on Sorloth after Norway defeat

The criticism online was even harsher.

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One user asked, "Is Sørloth the weapon fashioned against Haaland?”

Is Sorloth the weapon fashioned against Haaland?

Why don't they play an actual winger instead of a center forward on the wing? — èyi_tuoyo (@Teewhyfene) July 11, 2026

Others accused him of costing Norway a place in the World Cup semifinals.

See reactions from X below.

Still can’t believe this decision from Sorloth pic.twitter.com/LUnATxAil7 — MrBanks💰 (@Mrbankstips) July 11, 2026

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Sorloth has 0 goal contributions this tournament and instead of passing it to Haaland WHO HAS 7 GOALS but he thinks he’s Messi, genuinely cost Norway the game — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) July 11, 2026

This is all Sorloth fault btw — Ous (@fukxumean) July 11, 2026

I dislike selfish players like Sorloth so much. I dislike players that like hoarding the ball



Pass the fccking ball 😭 — ChocoTribe 🇦🇷 (@Debbybruno3) July 11, 2026

Sorloth will answer for this selfish play if Norway eventually lose this game. — TG OMORI (@boy_director) July 11, 2026

2 v 1 with fcvking Erling Haaland by your side and you chose to feed your ego



shame on you Sorlothpic.twitter.com/ckmCiZ255L https://t.co/FMAY3GON9u — Jan 🇩🇪 (@FutbolJan10) July 11, 2026

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Sorloth legit sold Norway's World Cup with that. I don't care how difficult that pass is, you're never getting the separation to get a good shot there when you have 64 pace and are 6'8 — zispoms (@imzispoms) July 11, 2026

Sorloth just knocked Norway out — /+/ (@Sxne19iv2) July 11, 2026

That Sorloth play of him not passing to Haaland brought England into the game! It made no sense that he didn’t pass the ball immediately! I’m so flabbergasted and he show no remorse!



Thank God I’m not a coach! I for dey carry 4 by 4 enter pitch! Nonsense! — Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) July 11, 2026

Sorloth has a very low IQ

How is this guy always scoring against Barcelona 😭 — Kay💧 (@Kaypoisson1) July 11, 2026

If Norway eventually get knocked out it’s all thanks to Sorloth, I despise players like this, he probably got tired of Haaland making headlines



what a bum — J. 🇵🇸 (@Messilizer0) July 11, 2026

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Sorloth is the reason England are still in the World Cup 😭 pic.twitter.com/s6ByJoH2ql — Lea (@Lea_EFC) July 11, 2026

Norway’s Dream Ends

Norway eventually bowed out after England completed a 2-1 extra-time comeback, ending the Scandinavian nation’s best World Cup campaign in modern history.

While Haaland was largely kept quiet throughout the contest, many supporters believe the decisive moment came long before England’s winner.

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Had Sørloth squared the ball instead of going alone, fans are convinced Norway could have been celebrating a historic semifinal appearance.