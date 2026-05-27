Southampton pay tribute to former player Victor Udoh following his death

Southampton have expressed their sympathy to the family of Victor Udoh following the sudden death of the Nigerian international.

The football community is in mourning following the tragic death of Nigerian winger Victor Udoh at the age of 21.

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The former Southampton and Royal Antwerp player was reportedly found deceased in his Abuja apartment on Tuesday morning.

While the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed, Belgian media outlet Voetbal Nieuwsblad has described the circumstances as suspicious.

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Southampton send condolence

Southampton, who signed Udoh from the Belgian club in February 2025, expressed their sorrow.

Although he never made a senior appearance for the Saints before transferring to the Czech side SK Dynamo Ceske Budejovice, the club paid a heartfelt tribute.

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21," the Championship club stated on social media.

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"The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to Victor's loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

Royal Antwerp, where Udoh made his professional debut at 19, also shared their condolences with the family.

"With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh," the club posted.

Victor Udoh || Imago

"Our thoughts are with Victor's family, friends, and loved ones. We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time."

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