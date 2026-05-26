Nigeria in mourning at the passing of 21-year-old former Southampton starlet Victor Udoh

Southampton and Royal Antwerp announced the death of Nigerian youngster Victor Udoh

The Nigerian football community has been plunged into deep mourning following the tragic and sudden death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp starlet Victor Udoh at the age of 21.

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Both European clubs officially confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday, expressing profound devastation over the loss of the highly promising young left-winger.

Tributes pour in from across Europe

Southampton Football Club released an emotional statement on the social media platform X to honour their former development squad player.

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"We are devastated by the tragic passing of former player Victor Udoh at the age of 21," the Saints posted. "The thoughts of everyone at the club go out to Victor's loved ones at this extremely difficult time."

Udoh had spent six productive months within the south coast club's academy ranks from February 2025, making eight notable appearances for the under-21 team in the Premier League 2 development competition.

Following his stint in England, the talented attacker continued his professional footballing journey by moving to the Czech second-tier outfit Ceske Budejovice in September.

Remembering a rising talent

Before testing himself in English football, Udoh had originally risen to prominence within the youth setup of Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp.

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After joining their academy in 2023, the forward immediately caught the eye by netting an impressive 12 goals in 27 games for the reserve team, famously known as the 'Young Reds.'

His spectacular form rapidly earned him a promotion to the senior squad, where he went on to make his official first-team debut that same season and eventually accumulated 28 senior appearances.

Antwerp also expressed immense sorrow, stating, “With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh. Our thoughts are with Victor's family, friends, and loved ones. We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time.”