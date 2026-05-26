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Chelsea make decision on Joao Pedro amid Barcelona interest

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:20 - 26 May 2026
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Barcelona's search for Robert Lewadowski's long term replacement suffers another hit.
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Chelsea have reportedly declared that star striker João Pedro is unequivocally off the market this summer, reacting to Barcelona's concerted efforts to secure the Brazilian's signature. 

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 Chelsea’s Joao Pedro stance 

According to an update from prominent transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the West London club's hierarchy remain so resolute in their stance that they will ignore all incoming approaches, reportedly insisting that even a world-record transfer bid would be instantly rejected. 

This report comes just as the Catalan giants intensified their pursuit of a successor to the departing Robert Lewandowski. 

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Despite Barcelona sporting director Deco previously issuing a vehement denial regarding a covert trip to England, new reports confirm that Deco, alongside football coordinator Bojan Krkić and scout Paulo Amaral, recently travelled directly to London in an attempt to actively lay the groundwork for the blockbuster transfer.

Chelsea’s leverage 

Chelsea's refusal to negotiate is empowered by João Pedro's long-term contract situation (expires 2033) at Stamford Bridge, arming them with full negotiating leverage. 

However, despite his club's stance, reports suggest that the Brazil international, who was recently controversially omitted from Carlo Ancelotti's final squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, is genuinely open to the prospect of transferring to Camp Nou to lead Hansi Flick's attack. 

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While Pedro is high on Barcelona’s list, the Blaugrana boardroom are also evaluating other centre-forward options. They maintain serious interest in Atlético Madrid's reportedly unsettled Julián Álvarez while also continuing to monitor Galatasaray's immensely expensive Victor Osimhen.

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