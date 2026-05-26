Nollywood icon Mama G teams up with Super Eagles’ Premier League stars for new Nike collection

Nike have unveiled a new collaboration inspired by British-Nigerian artist Slawn.

Nollywood powerhouse Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as 'Mama G', has teamed up with Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze and Tolu Arokodare for a vibrant new Nike collaboration designed by British-Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn.

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The campaign celebrates Nigerian culture, football pride, and street creativity through a bold lifestyle collection that fuses art, fashion, and national identity.

The collection is part of Nike’s “Homecoming” and X2 ’26 Collab Kits series, which reimagines the Super Eagles identity.

Mama G in the new Nike x Slawn Super Eagles collection

It features hoodies, t-shirts, tracksuits, and custom kit elements incorporating Slawn’s signature graffiti style, zebra stripes, feather motifs, and dripping green accents that evoke Nigerian energy and the Super Eagles’ warrior spirit. The pieces are set to drop on the Nike SNKRS app this summer.

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Samuel Chukwueze and Tolu Arokodare in the new Nike x Slawn Super Eagles collection

For this football-focused project, Slawn went beyond the studio by painting an entire football pitch in Lagos with his distinctive artwork as a tribute to the Super Eagles. He has previously worked on cultural activations with Nike, including events that brought together football legends like Jay-Jay Okocha and Obafemi Martins.

Slawn previously collaborated with the English Football Association and master silversmiths Thomas Lyte to create a bespoke, custom-designed replica of the iconic Emirates FA Cup trophy. In addition to the bespoke trophy, his signature artistic style was plastered across Wembley Stadium, including the players' tunnel, during the 2024 FA Cup Finals.

The bigger picture

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This latest collaboration goes deeper than apparel; it’s a celebration of Nigerian excellence across entertainment and sport.

Mama G brings her larger-than-life Nollywood persona, while Fulham's loan star Chukwueze and Arokodare of Wolves represent the current generation of Nigerian talent in the Premier League.

Notably, Arokodare’s debut 2025/26 season with Wolves ended in relegation, yet his inclusion highlights the campaign’s focus on resilience and national pride even in challenging times.

The campaign was unveiled during the Homecoming Cup, a three-day celebration of music, fashion, art, and sport in Lagos, Nigeria, blending street culture with football heritage.

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