‘They need to work hard’ - Chelle hails debutants. but calls for improvement despite victory

Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, has praised the effort of his home-based players but warned that they must raise their game to secure a permanent place in the national team.

The Super Eagles began their Unity Cup title defence with a convincing 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe at The Valley on Tuesday, with Femi Azeez scoring both goals.

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The squad featured a fresh look, with regulars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman absent.

Chelle deliberately selected an experimental team, combining top talent from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with players from European clubs.

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Chelle’s verdict on newcomers

When asked for his assessment of the NPFL debutants, Chelle expressed satisfaction with their overall contribution.

However, he stressed the need for continuous improvement if they hope to remain part of the squad.

Chelle wins first match in Unity Cup|| Imago

"It was difficult for some of the new players because it was their first time playing in Europe. The pressure on them was high," Chelle stated in the post-match press conference.

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"Nonetheless, I’m happy with what they showed me and what they showed to Nigerians. But this is only a friendly game—it is not a World Cup or AFCON qualifier. They need to work hard and fully understand what the technical staff and I want from them."

Super Eagles players at Unity Cup|| Imago

Chelle also acknowledged the challenges of competing at the highest level, adding, "Playing at the highest level is difficult, and we made a lot of mistakes in certain patches of the game."

NPFL defenders Oputa and Igboke were handed their first starts and delivered respectable performances. Substitutes Tosin Oyedokun and Aderemi Adeoye also made a positive impact from the bench.

This marks the second time Chelle has included a significant number of domestic players since his appointment.

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