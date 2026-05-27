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Report: Mother of deceased Nigerian footballer arrests girlfriend, other friends amidst poisoning rumours

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:47 - 27 May 2026
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Victor Udoh || Imago
Victor Udoh || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Police have reportedly been mobilised following the passing of 21-year-old Nigerian footballer Victor Udoh
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The tragic passing of 21-year-old former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh has taken a dramatic turn following reports of a police intervention in Abuja.

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The young footballer’s mother has reportedly ordered the arrest of his girlfriend and close friends as authorities investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

Suspected poisoning triggers police action

After the heartbreaking news of Udoh's demise first emerged, Nigerian journalist Ojora Babatunde then revealed that the young left-winger allegedly died in the nation's capital following suspected food or alcohol poisoning while on holiday.

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As rumours regarding foul play intensified, Babatunde provided a significant update on the unfolding situation, stating, “Developing story: Victor Udoh’s mother has reportedly had the deceased’s friends and girlfriend arrested in Abuja.”

The sudden law enforcement action has intensified the shock waves going through the local football community as fans and family members alike demand absolute clarity over what exactly transpired during his vacation to cause his death.

A promising career cut tragically short

Before the grim developments in Abuja, Udoh had been carving out a highly promising professional career across several prominent European leagues after originally departing the Abuja-based Hypebuzz FC at age 18.

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The explosive forward first rose to prominence in Belgium with Royal Antwerp’s academy, netting 12 goals for the 'Young Reds' before making 28 senior appearances for the first team.

His immense potential subsequently earned him a move to England, where he made eight appearances for Southampton’s under-21 team in the Premier League 2 development competition, before later joining Czech second-tier side Ceske Budejovice last September.

Both Royal Antwerp and Southampton have released official statements expressing profound devastation and offering their deepest condolences to Udoh’s family during this immensely difficult period of mourning.

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