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I want them to do well — Haaland reveals choice to win WC after elimination

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:33 - 12 July 2026
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Norway superstar Erling Haaland has revealed his pick to go all the way and win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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The Manchester City man was unable to turn the tide for the Vikings as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against England in the quarter-finals.

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After the match, Haaland spoke to the media and was asked who he would support now that Norway’s campaign is over. The striker revealed his backing for England, citing his English roots and early connection to the Three Lions.

Norway players lament calls from match officials

The striker revealed his backing for England, citing his English roots and early connection to the Three Lions.

“Yeah why not? I think I have a few City lads in England, in France, and in Spain, so of course I want England to do well.

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"I’ve been supporting I think I got an England jersey before I got the Norway jersey when I was young, so of course I want England to do well because it’s a nice country and a nice T-shirt!”

Norway made history by reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time, having defeated Brazil in the Round of 16.

Erling Haaland was instrumental in his team’s achievements, netting seven goals in his initial four matches in the competition.

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