Why Argentina's historic new record gives them a big chance against England
The Albiceleste have battled their way into the last four, thanks to an extra-time win over Switzerland.
They have needed two extra-time victories in the knockout stages and are showing visible signs of fatigue as the tournament’s demanding schedule takes its toll.
They have the greatest player of all time in Lionel Messi and even at 39, there is a belief that as long as he is on the pitch, they always have a chance.
However, despite being slight underdogs according to the bookmakers, the defending champions have a record that should fill them with confidence.
Argentina are the first side in World Cup history to score two or more goals in 12 consecutive games at the tournament.
Argentina are the first side in World Cup history to score 2+ goals in 12 consecutive games at the tournament.— Squawka (@Squawka) July 12, 2026
They break Uruguay’s record of 11 matches between 1930 and 1954. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WgSCeWzbcB
They have broken Uruguay’s long-standing record of 11 matches between 1930 and 1954.
They are also the highest goalscorers at the World Cup so far with 17 goals in six games, and no matter how tired they look, they always find a way to score.
England’s defence has been nowhere near the levels required to win the tournament, which suggests Argentina may have some joy.
Their strong record suggests they will score at least two goals in what should be a thrilling semi-final rich with history, and maybe for some England fans, a chance for revenge after the famous Hand of God goal scored by Diego Maradona in 1986.