Nobody is excited — Paul Scholes questions Man Utd move for Chelsea star

Paul Scholes has questioned Manchester United's deal for Chelsea star Andrey Santos

United have prioritised central midfield reinforcements this summer after spending over £200 million on attacking players last year.

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The departure of Casemiro has left a significant gap in the engine room, prompting links with several high-profile names.

Michael Carrick || Imago

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United then struck a £50 million agreement to sign Santos from Chelsea. The 22-year-old Brazilian has agreed personal terms and has been given permission to undergo a medical.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football, Scholes gave a lukewarm reaction to the deal.

"I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of excitement about it is there? Put it that way.

"Why are Chelsea selling him, a 22-year-old kid?”

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United are also reportedly interested in signing Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, but face strong competition from Liverpool for his signature.