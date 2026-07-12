‘It was a strange thing’ - Norway coash questions FIFA's spidercam verdict in England controversial goal

Norway's World Cup quarter-final exit to England has been marred by controversy surrounding Jude Bellingham's equaliser, with manager Stale Solbakken questioning FIFA's official explanation.

After falling behind, England rallied to secure a 2-1 victory over Norway in extra time, booking their spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norway, despite entering the match as underdogs, claimed an unexpected advantage when a cross delivered by Schjelderup deflected off the post and went in.

England, however, staged a successful comeback courtesy of Jude Bellingham, who netted a brace that included the winning goal during extra time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Solbakken not having FIFA’s explanation

Despite a statement from FIFA asserting that the ball did not hit the overhead Spidercam, Solbakken remains unconvinced.

Solbakken had raised his concerns with referee Clement Turpin at halftime, but the official allowed Bellingham's goal to stand.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken || imago

While gracious in defeat, Solbakken addressed the incident in his post-match press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Many on the bench reacted immediately, though I was not one of them," he said. "I can't argue with FIFA if there is no sound in the chip.

“What can I say? The ball just drops straight down from heaven. I think it's pretty clear that it did, and it was a strange thing."

Jude Bellingham scores for England || Imago

FIFA later clarified its position on the incident, claiming the technology implanted in the ball did not detect any contact.

"Before England’s goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the connected ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball."

Advertisement