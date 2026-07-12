World Cup
‘It was a strange thing’ - Norway coash questions FIFA's spidercam verdict in England controversial goal
After falling behind, England rallied to secure a 2-1 victory over Norway in extra time, booking their spot in the World Cup semi-finals.
Norway, despite entering the match as underdogs, claimed an unexpected advantage when a cross delivered by Schjelderup deflected off the post and went in.
England, however, staged a successful comeback courtesy of Jude Bellingham, who netted a brace that included the winning goal during extra time.
Solbakken not having FIFA’s explanation
Despite a statement from FIFA asserting that the ball did not hit the overhead Spidercam, Solbakken remains unconvinced.
Solbakken had raised his concerns with referee Clement Turpin at halftime, but the official allowed Bellingham's goal to stand.
While gracious in defeat, Solbakken addressed the incident in his post-match press conference.
"Many on the bench reacted immediately, though I was not one of them," he said. "I can't argue with FIFA if there is no sound in the chip.
“What can I say? The ball just drops straight down from heaven. I think it's pretty clear that it did, and it was a strange thing."
FIFA later clarified its position on the incident, claiming the technology implanted in the ball did not detect any contact.
"Before England’s goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the connected ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball."