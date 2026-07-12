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'Better than nothing' – Pulse Sports editor on Nwabali's return to Chippa United

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:44 - 12 July 2026
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Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper warns Nwabali || Imago
Stanley Nwabali || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Pulse Sports editor Izuchukwu Akawor has welcomed Stanley Nwabali's return to Chippa United.
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Nigeria international Stanley Nwabali has officially returned to Chippa United, ending a seven-month absence from competitive football as he seeks to revive his club career and reclaim his place in the Super Eagles.

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Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is absent. || Imago

The South African club confirmed the goalkeeper's return on Sunday, welcoming the 30-year-old back to the Chilli Boys ahead of the new season.

Chippa United welcome back Nwabali

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Chippa United announced Nwabali's return through the club's official channels, expressing delight at bringing the experienced goalkeeper back to the Eastern Cape.

The move offers the former Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper an opportunity to resume regular football after months on the sidelines.

Akawor welcomes the move

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Reacting to the development, Pulse Sports editor, Izuchukwu Akawor described Nwabali's return as a positive step, even if it may not have been the goalkeeper's preferred outcome.

Nwabali is without a club after delivering a top performance at AFCON 2025
Nwabali is without a club after delivering a top performance at AFCON 2025

Akawor suggested that leaving Chippa United without securing another club had stalled the goalkeeper's progress and affected his career.

"It is better than nothing. While we don't know what happened, he shouldn't have dumped the club without a clear idea of his next steps," Akawor said.

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He added that returning to familiar surroundings gives Nwabali the chance to rebuild both his fitness and confidence.

He added, "Good for him; he is back, and now he can focus on his fitness and playing football again."

As Chippa United prepare for the new campaign, Nwabali's experience is expected to strengthen the squad.

For the goalkeeper, the priority will be rediscovering the form that made him one of Nigeria's most dependable players during the 2023 AFCON and convincing the Super Eagles coaching staff that he deserves another opportunity.

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