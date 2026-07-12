'Better than nothing' – Pulse Sports editor on Nwabali's return to Chippa United

Pulse Sports editor Izuchukwu Akawor has welcomed Stanley Nwabali's return to Chippa United.

Nigeria international Stanley Nwabali has officially returned to Chippa United, ending a seven-month absence from competitive football as he seeks to revive his club career and reclaim his place in the Super Eagles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is absent. || Imago

The South African club confirmed the goalkeeper's return on Sunday, welcoming the 30-year-old back to the Chilli Boys ahead of the new season.

Chippa United welcome back Nwabali

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chippa United announced Nwabali's return through the club's official channels, expressing delight at bringing the experienced goalkeeper back to the Eastern Cape.

Chippa United Football Club is delighted to welcome Stanley Nwabali back to the Chilli Boys.



After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club. 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/271GxHSi3g — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) July 12, 2026

The move offers the former Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper an opportunity to resume regular football after months on the sidelines.

Akawor welcomes the move

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to the development, Pulse Sports editor, Izuchukwu Akawor described Nwabali's return as a positive step, even if it may not have been the goalkeeper's preferred outcome.

Nwabali is without a club after delivering a top performance at AFCON 2025

Akawor suggested that leaving Chippa United without securing another club had stalled the goalkeeper's progress and affected his career.

"It is better than nothing. While we don't know what happened, he shouldn't have dumped the club without a clear idea of his next steps," Akawor said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added that returning to familiar surroundings gives Nwabali the chance to rebuild both his fitness and confidence.

He added, "Good for him; he is back, and now he can focus on his fitness and playing football again."

As Chippa United prepare for the new campaign, Nwabali's experience is expected to strengthen the squad.