‘Based on how things have unfolded’ - Ekong reveals Nwabali's mistake, leading to losing Super Eagles spot

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has an error in judgement that has left star goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali without a club and out of the national team picture since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nwabali shot to prominence during the 2023 AFCON, cementing his place as Nigeria's number one.

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He continued his impressive form at the 2025 tournament in Morocco, where his performances helped the Super Eagles secure a third-place finish and fuelled speculation of a move to a bigger club.

However, the 30-year-old's career took an unexpected turn in February 2026. Seeking a more competitive environment and better financial terms, Nwabali requested an early exit from his contract with South African club Chippa United.

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Ekong speaks on Nwabali’s situation

Troost-Ekong, who played alongside Nwabali before retiring from international football in December, suggested that the goalkeeper would have been better served by seeing out his contract until the end of the season.

"Obviously I can't speak for Stanley, but based on how things have unfolded now, maybe it would've been a better decision to remain with Chippa," Troost-Ekong told Sowetan.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong || X

"That's me speaking from the outside because, of course, we don't know what occurred between him and the club."

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The core issue, according to Troost-Ekong, was that Nwabali became a free agent outside of an official transfer window.

"I think probably the situation hasn't been favourable for him because the time he terminated his contract with the club was outside the transfer window, which made it very difficult for him to find a new club," he explained.

Stanley Nwabali | Credit: X/ACL Sports

"I've spoken to Stanley a lot as well. I know he's been training, keeping fit. Hopefully there's going to be a good opportunity that comes his way now in the summer," Troost-Ekong added. "For me, he's too much of a good goalkeeper to be without a club."

The lack of club football had immediate repercussions for Nwabali's international career, leading to his exclusion from the Super Eagles squads in early 2026.

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