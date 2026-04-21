We want you! Super Eagles shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali finally in-demand after Chippa exit

Super Eagles keeper Stanley Nwabali could join a new club soon, according to the latest reports.

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Despite his heroics for Nigeria and previous links to clubs such as Al Ettifaq and QPR, a concrete move failed to materialise, leaving the former Enyimba man in an unexpected period of unemployment.

Nwabali's ability as a top shot-stopper is not in doubt, and his status as a free agent has now made him one of the most attractive targets on the continent.

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What next for stranded Super Eagles keeper Stanley Nwabali?

According to reports, Simba SC, one of Africa’s wealthiest clubs and a CAF Champions League staple, are looking to bolster their ranks, while Kaizer Chiefs have long been credited with an interest in bringing the Nigerian back to the PSL.

The delay in Nwabali’s next move appears to be a matter of timing rather than a lack of suitors.

With most African leagues currently in their closing stages, clubs are expected to finalise their recruitment once the season concludes.

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For both Simba and Chiefs, landing a goalkeeper of Nwabali’s pedigree without paying a transfer fee represents a massive coup.

The 29-year-old will also be eager to reclaim his spot as Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper under Eric Chelle, after watching Maduka Okoye snatch his shirt in recent outings.