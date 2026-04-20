Ex-Real Madrid star warns Premier League club about Jose Mourinho

Former Ballon d'Or win Michael Owen discussed Eddie Howe's employment at Newcastle.

Former Newcastle United striker Michael Owen has urged the club's hierarchy not to take a "huge gamble" by replacing current manager Eddie Howe with José Mourinho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid mounting reports of Howe’s job insecurity on Tyneside, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner expressed his utter bewilderment at the rumours linking the Magpies to the veteran tactician.

What Owen said

Speaking in a recent interview, the former Real Madrid star hailed Howe, faulting PSR regulations for his struggles. He dismissed suggestions that the Englishman could be fired, especially the notion of replacing him with Mourinho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Oh, come on. The old merry-go-round again. I would prefer Eddie Howe by a million miles," Owen advised. "He's there, in situ; he knows the area now; he knows the players; he's a great coach; he's young; he's enthusiastic. To swap him for Jose Mourinho?"

This managerial speculation arrives amid a disappointing domestic campaign, despite enjoying an impressive run in the Champions League.

Currently lying 14th in the EPL standings, Newcastle now face the grim reality of missing out on European qualification altogether, plunging Howe's long-term future into severe doubt.

Eddie Howe. Photo. Imago

While their current league position is concerning, Howe has already achieved greatness at the club. He successfully guided the Magpies to a historic fourth-place finish in the 2022/23 Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement