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Ex-Real Madrid star warns Premier League club about Jose Mourinho

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:19 - 20 April 2026
Former Ballon d'Or win Michael Owen discussed Eddie Howe's employment at Newcastle.
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Former Newcastle United striker Michael Owen has urged the club's hierarchy not to take a "huge gamble" by replacing current manager Eddie Howe with José Mourinho. 

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Amid mounting reports of Howe’s job insecurity on Tyneside, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner expressed his utter bewilderment at the rumours linking the Magpies to the veteran tactician.

What Owen said

Speaking in a recent interview, the former Real Madrid star hailed Howe, faulting PSR regulations for his struggles. He dismissed suggestions that the Englishman could be fired, especially the notion of replacing him with Mourinho.

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 "Oh, come on. The old merry-go-round again. I would prefer Eddie Howe by a million miles,"  Owen advised. "He's there, in situ; he knows the area now; he knows the players; he's a great coach; he's young; he's enthusiastic. To swap him for Jose Mourinho?" 

This managerial speculation arrives amid a disappointing domestic campaign, despite enjoying an impressive run in the Champions League.

Currently lying 14th in the EPL standings, Newcastle now face the grim reality of missing out on European qualification altogether, plunging Howe's long-term future into severe doubt.

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe. Photo. Imago

While their current league position is concerning, Howe has already achieved greatness at the club.  He successfully guided the Magpies to a historic fourth-place finish in the 2022/23 Premier League.

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Meanwhile, Mourinho represents an immediate, high-profile alternative who continues to attract enduring Premier League interest despite currently holding a job at Benfica.                                                                              

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