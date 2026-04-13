Mourinho reveals future plans amid Real Madrid links

Benfica's head coach Jose Mourinho discussed his future following the victory against Nacional.

José Mourinho has reaffirmed his commitment to Benfica, stating that his desire to remain at the Estádio da Luz was unconditional and that he intended to continue should the club’s hierarchy permit.

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What Mourinho said

Despite intense speculation linking the 63-year-old manager with a high-profile return to Real Madrid or the Premier League and the rumours that he was unsatisfied with the level of the squad and required sufficient investment in the summer, Mourinho reiterated his desire to stay.

“It depends entirely on whether the club wants me to still be here after the summer,” Mourinho said, per Goal. “In any case, my desire to stay at Benfica does not depend on the investment in the team.”

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Mourinho’s comments came after the 2-0 victory against Nacional, which came through goals from Andreas Schjelderup and Rafa Silva, keeping Benfica in third place in the Primeira Liga standings with 69 points from 29 matches.

Jose Mourinho || Imago

While a trophyless season appears likely given the lead held by rivals Sporting and Porto, the "Special One" insisted he is eager to lead a full pre-season to "fight for titles" in the upcoming campaign.

Mourinho’s contract situation

Mourinho’s current tenure began in the summer of 2025, when he signed a two-year contract set to expire in 2027, following his departure from Fenerbahçe.

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Mourinho’s record this season currently stands at 24 wins, eight draws, and eight losses across 40 matches in all competitions. Most of the defeats came in the Champions League, as they have maintained an incredible unbeaten run in the league.

His contract reportedly contains a "mutual termination clause" triggerable during a 10-day window in May, a detail that has fuelled rumours of a move to Real Madrid or a return to the Premier League, where he previously won three Premier League titles.